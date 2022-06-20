ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WausauPilot

Wausau man accused of trying to kill woman in high speed crash sentenced

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X0yrO_0gGOL7iE00
Manuel V. Hoffman, 24, of Wausau. Felony charges filed Feb. 5 include attempted first degree intentional homicide, two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment, resisting an officer resulting in substantial bodily harm, taking a vehicle without the owner's consent and with use of force, and possession of methamphetamine.

A 27-year-old Wausau man accused of killing a woman during a high speed crash was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison, after reaching a plea deal in the case.

Manuel Hoffman initially faced charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide, two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, strangulation/suffocation, resisting an officer resulting in substantial bodily harm, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and by use of force, battery, possession of methamphetamine, hit and run, and bail jumping in connection with the Dec. 14, 2019 crash. The charges were filed Feb. 5, 2020 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

During a March 1 plea hearing, Hoffman was convicted of amended charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, taking a vehicle without consent and with the use of force and first-offense operating while intoxicated.

Police say Hoffman forced the woman into a vehicle before crashing into a ditch at a high rate of speed near Edgar. After the crash, police said, the suspect hit the woman in the face and tried to strangle her.

Deputies were called to the scene at about 7:19 a.m. Dec. 14, 2019 for a report of a woman lying in the ditch next to a crashed vehicle. Dispatch advised deputies that a man on scene was trying to kill the woman and possibly had a firearm.

Before deputies arrived Hoffman allegedly got into the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Traverse SUV belonging to a passerby who stopped to see if he needed assistance and fled the scene, again traveling at speeds exceeding 100 mph, court documents state. He ultimately crashed that vehicle in a rollover near Hwy. F. Hoffman was injured in the second crash and was found by deputies, still in the driver’s seat.

When deputies tried to apprehend Hoffman he refused to cooperate, breaking a deputy’s bone in the struggle that ensued, according to court documents. Police were forced to use a taser to get Hoffman under control.

Police say Hoffman struck two other vehicles in the Ford Escape he was initially driving before crashing into the ditch. Methamphetamine was discovered in his vehicle along with drug paraphernalia, police said.

During a sentencing hearing Friday Circuit Judge Mike Moran also ordered Hoffman to spend five years on extended supervision. A June 30 restitution hearing has been scheduled.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau-area woman facing homicide charges in 2021 overdose death

A Weston woman is facing reckless homicide charges in connection with the overdose death of a 41-year-old man whose body was discovered at a Kronenwetter home. Police and rescue crews responded on July 29, 2021 to a home on Sunny Meadow Drive for a report of a man who was cold to the touch and non-responsive. The man was dead before crews arrived. A spoon, multiple medications and a substance that later tested positive for heroin/opioids was nearby, according to the criminal complaint.
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 49 crash, investigation continues

An investigation continues into a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Hwy. 49 that left one person dead and three other people injured, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release. The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 8 p.m. June 18. Police say the driver of a Chevy Impala carrying three...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Motorcyclist killed in Nekoosa crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 37-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash in Nekoosa. Investigators said the man was traveling north on Point Basse Avenue and lost control near Lynn Hill Road. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night. The man was transported to a Marshfield hospital where...
NEKOOSA, WI
WJFW-TV

Boat theft suspect taken into custody

Over the weekend a boat was stolen in Marathon County, and the suspect was seen driving south on the Wisconsin River. When confronted by law enforcement, the suspect jumped from the boat and swam to an island. He was eventually apprehended and taken into custody. The Marathon County Sheriff's office...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Hit And Run#Violent Crime#Wausau
WausauPilot

Marathon County Felony Mugshots: June 23, 2022

Note: This week’s collection of mugshots related to felony charges is not fully complete, as some photos were unavailable at the time of publication. They will be included in next week’s listing. We regret any confusion. Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. David Lee Strathota was last seen near a property on State Highway 86, west of Tomahawk. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office started an extensive search on that property Wednesday. In April, the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
merrillfotonews.com

LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

06-09-2022 a K9 deputy on routine patrol stopped a vehicle on CTH P near Logan Rd. in the Town of Pine River for minor traffic violations. Upon deploying his K9 partner, the dog had a positive alert on the vehicle. Following the investigation, a 34-year-old Tripoli man was arrested for criminal operating after revocation, felony bail jumping, and possession of meth paraphernalia.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Tomahawk man arrested in connection to storage unit break-ins, drug activity

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A Tomahawk man is under arrest after an extensive investigation linked him to various thefts, burglaries, and drug activity. On June 16, deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the Town of Bradley. Zachary Huston was taken into custody. According to a press release, authorities have linked Huston and other individuals to numerous storage unit break-ins and other thefts and burglaries in Lincoln, Price, Oneida, Marathon, and Taylor Counties. A number of stolen items were recovered during the search and were connected to cases spanning these jurisdictions.
TOMAHAWK, WI
WSAW

Duplex fire kills 1 in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is investigating the death of a woman after a fire Thursday morning. Around 7 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a duplex on the 800 block of Bliss Avenue. First responders learned a woman was inside one unit of the duplex. She was brought to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the fire and later pronounced dead.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls Police take man into custody after chase Monday

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls Police arrested a suspect in a stolen vehicle case Monday afternoon following a chase. 27-year-old Ryan Szydel of Wausau was arrested by the Chippewa Falls Police Department Monday after fleeing from law enforcement in an allegedly stolen vehicle, on a bicycle, and on foot.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WausauPilot

Police seize cash, hundreds of doses of meth in Wausau traffic stop

A Wausau man is being held on a $25,000 bond after his arrest during a traffic stop that netted a major methamphetamine seizure, according to court documents. Vonzell Williams II, 44, faces three counts of possessing methamphetamine in excess of 50 grams, along with charges of possessing THC and drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed June 16 in Marathon County Circuit Court, two days after his arrest.
WAUSAU, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

6/22/22 Waupaca County Man Dies From Injuries Suffered In Motorcycle Accident

A 68-year-old Waupaca County man was killed in a motorcycle crash that occurred in Crawford County just before noon last Friday. Crawford County Sheriff’s officials say Larry Klotzbuecher of Scandinavia was traveling with a group of motorcyclists on County Highway S when he tried to make a right turn onto Little Haney Road. He lost control of his bike causing him to be ejected onto the pavement. Klotzbuecher was wearing a helmet. He was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries. No other motorcyclists or vehicles were involved in the accident. Sheriff’s officials say speed caused the crash.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Warns Residents About Scam

The Marshfield Police Department is warning Marshfield residents about a scam making the rounds. Several citizens from the city of Marshfield and surrounding areas are receiving texts on their phones from random numbers asking them to follow an attached link where, for a fee, they are being instructed to update their addresses.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Waupaca County 6-year-old found during search operations

TOWNSHIP OF DAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Search and rescue crews located a previously missing 6-year-old girl in Waupaca County early Sunday. Deputy Alec Brockman said the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department and firefighters started searching for the girl after 10:25 p.m. Crews utilized canine tracking and aerial imagery from unmanned aircraft vehicles.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
buzznicked.com

Firefighters Save Lifeless Dog By Performing Mouth-To-Snout Resuscitation After Being Pulled From Fire

In Wausau, Wisconsin firefighters were called to the scene of a burning house. When they arrived they quickly busted into the house to search for any people who may be unconscious. While clearing the house they came across an unconscious body but when they got closer they noticed it was a big Labrador Retriever. The firefighters immediately picked up the dog and brought it outside for some fresh air. After noticing the dog was not responding, they knew they needed to resuscitate the poor lab.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Missing Waupaca Co. man found dead

A 26-year-old Waupaca County man reported missing last week was found dead late Friday, officials said. Brandon Colligan, 26, was the subject of a Missing and Endangered Person alert issued last week. Police say Colligan was last seen June 10 at a Stevens Point coffee shop with a friend. Colligan’s friend said he had been acting strangely before leaving the coffee shop and failing to returned.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Minnesota man dies after being pulled from waters of Pelican Lake

(FOX 9) - A Minnesota man has died after being pulled from the waters of Pelican Lake on Sunday. The victim, 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield, was pulled from the waters after going for a swim off a pontoon boat, deputies say. Despite efforts from people on the boat and later first responders, Hinch was pronounced dead at the scene.
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy