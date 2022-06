Billy Eichner had one lesson he wanted to impart to Nick Stoller as they attempted to write what would become the first gay romantic comedy release by a major studio: Love is, in fact, not love. “I knew it was such a huge opportunity,” says Eichner, the star and co-writer of Bros, due out Sept. 30. “But what I told him right off the bat is, ‘If we’re going to do this, you have to understand that this is not as simple as doing When Harry Met Sally and swapping in two men.'”

