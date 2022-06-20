ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanborn, IA

Duane “Dewey” Daggett, 64, of Remsen Formerly of Sanborn

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA funeral service for 64-year-old Duane “Dewey” Daggett of Remsen, formerly of...

Gene Reynolds, 87, of Milford

Memorial services for 87-year-old Gene Reynolds of Milford will be Monday, June 27th, at 4 p.m. at Faith Community Church in Milford. A time of visitation will follow the service at Gull Point State Park. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of the arrangements.
MILFORD, IA
Paul “Tank” Einck, 55, of Primghar

A come and go Celebration of Life for 55-year-old Paul “Tank” Einck of Primghar will be Sunday, June 26th from Noon to 3 PM at the Primghar Community Building. A private family service will be held at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Primghar on Sunday. Eldridge Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
PRIMGHAR, IA
Pauling Loring, 94, of Emmetsburg

Graveside services for 94-year-old Pauling Loring of Emmetsburg will be Friday, June 24th at 1:30 PM at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Emmetsburg. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
EMMETSBURG, IA
Wanda Wood Nelson, 85 of Spirit Lake Formerly of Spencer

Memorial services for 85-year-old Wanda Wood Nelson of Spirit Lake, formerly of Spencer, will be Saturday, June 25th, at 3 p.m. at First Congregational Church in Spencer with a private burial taking place at Riverside Cemetery. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
SPENCER, IA
Bill Cronk, 72, of Alexandria, MN and formerly of Emmetsburg

Memorial services for 72-year-old Bill Cronk of Alexandria, MN and formerly of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, June 25th at Noon at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be at the funeral home, two hours prior to the services. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
EMMETSBURG, IA
Spencer Sacred Heart Celebrating 150 Years This Weekend

Spencer, IA (KICD)– One of Spencer’s first parishes is celebrating a big milestone this weekend as it hits 150 years of faith. Melissa Pick is the Director of Stewardship and Development at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She tells KICD News the parish began about a year after Spencer became a city and has only grown since.
SPENCER, IA
No Injuries Reported Thursday Condo Fire Along West Lake Okoboji

Milford, IA (KICD)– No one was injured when a fire broke out a condo along Highway 86 in Dickinson County Thursday morning. Milford Fire Chief Jim Carpenter tells KICD News a resident heard wires sizzling in the attic area and called for help, but the structure was already involved with flames by time the first units arrived.
MILFORD, IA
Rods ’N’ Rides to Hartley on June 26

SIOUX CENTER—Motorcyclists, classic car owners and fellow worshippers are invited to participate in Rods ’N’ Rides outdoor worship service Sunday, June 26. The group will leave Centre Mall at 8:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. service at “Vision on Vine” north of Hartley. Blessing of the bikes, lunch and optional afternoon ride to follow.
HARTLEY, IA
Spencer Masons Commemorate 150 years

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer became an incorporated community in 1871. Believe it or not a Masonic Lodge was chartered the very next year. That means the lodge is 150 years old in 2022. Craig Davis is the State Grand Secretary. The Masonic Lodge building was constructed 100 years...
SPENCER, IA
SCFR respond to house fire in Riverside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue is currently on the scene of a house fire in the Riverside area of Sioux City. Crews were called just after 1:00 p.m. to the 2100 block of Roosevelt St. for a fire. The fire was mostly contained to the exterior.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Lake Park man arrested for public intox

ROCK RAPIDS—A 51-year-old Lake Park man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, June 19, in Rock Rapids on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Michael Shawn Cain stemmed from a welfare check conducted on a male who was stumbling as he was walking on the sidewalk near Sunshine Foods in Rock Rapids the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Sioux Center man builds himself malt shop

SIOUX CENTER—As summer swings into the region, one Sioux Center handyman has completed a project to help keep family and friends cool with a sweat treat. Robert “Bob” Ver Mulm, 71, was looking at a bit of downtime in 2020 after three back surgeries kept him away from work at his construction company, B & S Construction. Stuck taking it easy while he recuperated, he came up with the idea to turn a garage stall in one of his buildings into an old-fashioned malt shop with the help of his son, Robert.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Man sentenced to 25 years for 2020 Lake Park murder

LAKE PARK, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who pleaded guilty in the case of a 2020 murder in Lake Park, Iowa, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Justice Berntson, 25, appeared in Dickinson County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon for the murder of Angel Bastman, 25, in December 2020. Berntson pleaded guilty to attempt […]
Rock Rapids woman arrested on OWI charge

ROCK RAPIDS—A 41-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested about 8:50 p.m. Saturday, June 18, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Andrea Lee Jansma stemmed from her being observed stumbling and having difficulty maintaining her balance before climbing into a 2008 Ford F-250 pickup on South Story Street in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Alton man arrested for assaulting wife

GEORGE—A 41-year-old Alton man was arrested about 2:10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, in George on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Blake Michael Bengard stemmed from a report of a male chasing a female into a camper at the...
Sioux Falls man arrested for marijuana

PRIMGHAR—A 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces an additional charge after he was found in possession of marijuana during his arrest on an O’Brien County warrant about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, June 19. The arrest of Zane Wesley Kirkwood stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Nissan Altima for...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA

