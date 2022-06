As a storm cell brings thunderstorms, dry lightning, high-powered winds and scattered hailstorms through the Southland, Newport Beach has closed their beaches due to dangerous weather conditions. In a tweet, the City of Newport Beach announced that due to a "weather situation with lightning strikes off the near coast" all beaches between the Newport Pier and Corona del Mar would be closed until further notice. The move was announced as a precaution to prevent any injury. Anyone with additional questions was asked to contact City officials at (949) 644-3170.The closure was lifted at around 11 a.m., though officials maintained that unstable weather conditions could cause additional closures as the day continues.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO