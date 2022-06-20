ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spray-on plant coating could replace wasteful plastic food wrap

By J. Fingas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlastic food wraps might not be a bane to the environment for much longer. Rutgers University and Harvard University researchers have developed a plant-based coating that would be greener and safer than plastic packaging. The approach "sprays" fibers based on...

Sue Ramsey
3d ago

Spray cans contain propellants that eat holes in the ozone layer, contributing greatly to both global warming and high ozone days we are warned about. High ozone days necessitate staying indoors if asthmatic, or have lung or heart trouble. Perhaps a pump version instead? We washed and reused bread wrappers and other food grade plastics for years for the sake of our planet and the health of all generations. I think the grandmothers wrapped home made bread in a barely damp kitchen towel.

Peter Goodman
2d ago

Dip the food in hot lead and let it cool. A nice shield against radiation as well, plus its reusable...melt it down and sell it back!

Reddoe
3d ago

🤢🤮 I'd hate to try and read all the chemicals they used to make that 🤢🤮

