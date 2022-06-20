August 2nd Primary Races For Livingston County

Safety issues at Chillicothe Elementary School were discussed by School Resource Officer Mike Lewis in Tuesday’s School Board meeting. He says his big concern is the number and size of windows looking into classrooms. To deal with the issue, Lewis recommended two films that can be applied to the windows. One is impact resistant, the other is bullet resistant. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the film adds a layer of additional protection.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO