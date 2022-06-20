August 2nd Primary Races For Livingston County

A special meeting for the Chillicothe R-II School Board will be Wednesday, June 29th at 7:30 am to handle budgets for this school year and the upcoming school year. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says two main actions are planned in the meeting. Wiebers says the current budget will show high...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Revenue announced last week the closing of the license office in Grant City, 101 W. Third St. The final day of operations will be July 15. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the state department of revenue....
Two bridges in the area counties that were closed for rehabilitation have re-opened. The Hurricane Creek Bridge on Carroll County Route 139, located between Bosworth and Hale, is now open after Capital Paving & Construction, LLC completed the replacement of the bridge’s deck. The Daviess County Route Z bridge...
Bethany’s Board of Aldermen approved a dispatching agreement submitted by the Harrison County Commission for their new budget year during a meeting held Monday night. The city used the 24-hour dispatching services for the Police, Fire, and Gas Departments. The city will pay the county just over $43,000 for the year in 12-month installments. The Harrison County 911 office will provide the administration and supervision of the office.
The Chillicothe Board of Pubic Works approved the sale of two vehicles and electric switchgear in their meeting this morning. CMU General Manager Matt Hopper says two vehicles were sold to the highest bid. Hopper says the high bid was also accepted for the switchgear. He says the bid for...
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 133 calls for service Wednesday. Some of the calls include. 11:16 am, Officers arrested a 39-year-old Chillicothe resident near Shafer Park, on an active Felony Parole Violation warrant. The subject was transferred to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail. 1:09 pm, Report of intoxicated individual urinating...
Two recent bookings are in the report from the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Sheriff Steve Cox says:. 34-year-old Christopher Allen Clinton was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on Sunday, by the Chillicothe Police Department for alleged 3rd degree Assault. Bond was set at $2,500. 25-year-old Dalton Robert Declue-Holt...
Hedrick Medical Center was on lock-down Wednesday after receiving a threat against a doctor who works at the hospital. Police investigated the threat and a warrant was issued for a 52-year-old male of Norborne. With further investigation and working with the Hospital, on Wednesday, the man was located and arrested...
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Trenton residents on June 22nd, one on a stealing charge and another on a probation violation and misdemeanor charges. Thirty-seven-year-old Matthew Cook was arrested by the Trenton Police Department and has been charged with felony stealing $750 or more....
Safety issues at Chillicothe Elementary School were discussed by School Resource Officer Mike Lewis in Tuesday’s School Board meeting. He says his big concern is the number and size of windows looking into classrooms. To deal with the issue, Lewis recommended two films that can be applied to the windows. One is impact resistant, the other is bullet resistant. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the film adds a layer of additional protection.
A Norborne man has been charged in Livingston County with felony first-degree terroristic threat after threatening to kill a Chillicothe doctor on June 21st. No bond is allowed for 52-year-old Kent Allen Milligan. A probable cause statement says the Independence Police Department advised Milligan went to a doctor’s office in...
KEARNEY — Crews with Missouri Department of Transportation are completing bridge work as part of the Interstate 35 and 19th Street interchange project in Kearney that closed the left lane of northbound I-35 at 19th Street. Weather permitting, this closure will be in place 7 to 10 a.m. daily...
The turf at the new Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium was recently removed in preparation for replacing it with new turf. Chillicothe High School Principal and Athletic Director Dan Nagel says the turf typically has a life of around 10 years and that is how long the stadium has been open. Nagel says the old turf was showing signs of wear.
Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle traveling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County...
Items from Grand River Technical School and a bit of turf have been declared surplus and will be offered to the public. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says a few items will be sold through the on-line auctions. Wiebers says the turf removed at Litton Stadium will also be sold. An...
During a follow-up investigation on June 20th, Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports that one of the county’s largest drug arrests was made. Caldwell County deputies arrested 37-year-old Seth Petersohn of Grain Valley and 20-year-old Kaitlyn Cloyde of Independence. They were accused of possessing large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin. They were also accused of possessing marijuana, oxycodone, and drug paraphernalia.
The case of a Randolph County man accused of shooting a deputy is transferred to another county on a change of venue. A Randolph County judge, last week, moved the case of Jason Garner, of Moberly, to Linn County. Garner was arrested in March after he allegedly grabbed a deputy’s...
A Chillicothe resident was hurt late Saturday afternoon in southwest Missouri when a car overturned west of Joplin. Thirty-year-old Roseanna Ralston of Chillicothe was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with moderate injuries. Ralston was a passenger in a car driven by 24-year-old Chad Scantlin of Galena, Kansas who was not injured.
A Texas woman was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon in Harrison County and accused of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Sixty-one-year-old Carol Marshall of Haltom City, Texas was driving 104 miles an hour in a 70 zone on Interstate 35. After she was stopped, the patrol reported Marshall was...
Comments / 0