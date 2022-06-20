ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Canyon Country Brush Fire Breaks Out On 14 Freeway

By Louie Diaz
Santa Clarita Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Canyon Country brush fire has prompted a response from firefighters on the 14 Freeway Monday morning. The brush fire, dubbed the Poppy Fire was first reported around 9:15 a.m. on the northbound 14 Freeway near Golden Valley Road, said Ed Pickett, a dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire...

