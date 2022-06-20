Emergency Food Box Mandatory Meat Giveaway

A Waterloo contractor has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper from a historic church, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Anthony Tucker was hired to renovate a back entrance to Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Instead he is accused of stripping copper molding and fixtures from the 111 year old church. This included the copper ring encircling the base of the church’s iconic octagonal dome. Two copper panels were also taken from inside the church and copper pipes were cut from the boiler room. Tucker was found to have turned in 608 pounds of copper to Alter Metal Recycling in May. He was paid just over $2,000 for the haul. The church renovation is currently at a standstill as construction permits were never taken out and the copper elements cannot be replaced. The church, which was built in 1911, is on the National Register of Historic Places, although in 2017 it was named one of the most endangered buildings by Preservation Iowa.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A broken motor means the city of Des Moines is no longer making money with wastewater. The wastewater plant on the southeast side normally pulls methane from wastewater to process and sell it. Currently, they're burning off the methane instead. That's because a key component...
Lawyers say the innocent bystander who was hurt in the Des Moines Hy-Vee shooting could file a lawsuit in this case. Better Business Bureau talks about 'Torch Awards for Ethics'. Updated: 2 hours ago. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about the 'Torch Awards for...
In a nearly three-hour drive from Davenport, you'll find the great state of Iowa's only floating bar. It's called Fleetwood at Saylorville and is located in Polk City, which is about 3 hours away from Davenport. It's located next to the Polk City marina and the thing that makes it...
The Marshalltown Police Department is currently studying the feasibility of installing new mobile cameras to better control vehicle speed issues within the community. According to Marshalltown Police Chief Mike Tupper, the future use of mobile speed camera technology within the City of Marshalltown, in essence, lies in the hands of the Marshalltown City Council.
Two little girls from Eastern Iowa have been Guinness World Record holders since the day they were born. Keeley and Kambry Ewoldt were diagnosed with Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome right before their mother, Jade, hit the 18-week mark in her pregnancy. Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome is s a...
HB Bin Blasters is open for business to help you clean your trash cans and recycling bins. Owners Josh Beckman and Eric Hogrefe share how it got started. For more information you can contact HB Bin Blasters at 515-422-4981 or visit the website at hbbinblasters.com. Do you have a new...
(Des Moines) -- Des Moines Water Works is asking customers to return to watering their yards and gardens on a schedule to help conserve water in the summer heat. Water Works says this will help reduce the peak load on water utilities during the summer months. Water Works is asking residents not water on Mondays, nor between 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It also asks customers with even-numbered addresses to water on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. And odd-numbered addresses to water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Water Works serves 600,000 customers throughout the Des Moines area.
NORWALK, IOWA — It’s a nationwide problem, but it has come home on a hot day in Norwalk. Due to a shortage of lifeguards, the Norwalk Pool is only open 1-3:00 pm in the afternoon, Sunday through Thursday, and 6:30-8:00 in the evening. The pool is closed Friday and Saturday. On a hot day its […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — Check out this big catch in Des Moines. Greg Sieck shared a picture of a 71-pound flathead catfish he caught Saturday near downtown. Sieck runs the YouTube channel Outdoor X Media. He says they took some photos before releasing the massive fish back into the water.
A large delegation of Marshalltown Chamber members turned out Wednesday evening at the Midnight Ballroom for this year’s 124th Annual Chamber Banquet and Program. John Hall, Marshalltown Chamber President and CEO served as Master of Ceremonies for this year’s event. The keynote speaker for the event was Jason...
The Marshalltown Public Library will offer a presentation with storyteller Darrin Crow highlighting his program “They Came as Enemies and Left as Friends: Stories of Prisoners of War in Iowa” on Sunday, June 26th at 2:0 p.m. in the library’s community meeting rooms. Crow is a renowned...
The UnityPoint Health Grinnell Orthopedic Clinic recently welcomed Heather George, RN, NP-C as a anew provider. George will begin seeing patients on the second floor of the Ahrens Medical Arts Building at 202 4th Avenue, adjacent to the Grinnell Regional Medical Center. George completed her undergraduate education at Mercy College...
INDIANOLA, Iowa — Inflation is forcing some Iowans to surrender their pets to local animal shelters. Julie Skellenger is the manager of Kiya Koda Humane Society in Indianola. Before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, she received three calls from people looking to surrender their pet. That call is becoming so...
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — With only two weeks until Independence Day, the time to figure out what kind of fireworks you can legally buy and set off in Iowa is now. According to West Des Moines Fire Marshal Mike Whitsell, that answer can vary greatly depending on where you live.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Fair is announcing the first ever, Sensory-Friendly morning at the fair. The morning of August 17th, the lights and sounds of the fair will be a little lower. The idea is to make the surroundings more comfortable for those with autism or other disorders.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Blood is still critically needed year-round, especially this time of year when accidents and traumas happen more frequently. It’s given to cancer, trauma, and surgery patients. Often if there aren’t enough donations, surgeries can be postponed. That’s why LifeServe took measures this week to help save more lives. They opened up […]
The Friends of Marshall County Conservation organization will conduct their annual meeting on Thursday evening at the Grimes Farm and Conservation Center near Marshalltown. The meeting will take place during the intermission of their season opening concert for 2022 at the amphitheater located just outside the main conservation center building.
In 2001, Lost Island Waterpark, owned by Gary & Becky Bertch of Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing, opened. It has since evolved to be ranked among the best waterparks in the United States. Now, the 159-acre Lost Island Themepark, which features in blooloop’s list of the top 11 new themed attractions for 2022, is preparing to open on June 18.
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — President Biden on Wednesday announced he will be asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax in an effort to combat rising prices at the pumps. The federal tax would lower the cost of gasoline 18 cents per gallon, as well as the cost of diesel fuel by 24 cents a gallon. Local 5 asked Iowans who were filling up their tanks if that's enough.
