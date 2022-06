(Des Moines, IA) -- A motorcyclist involved in a crash in southeast Des Moines has died from their injuries. Police say the motorcyclist was speeding down Southeast 14th Street around 6:58 p.m. Monday when they were hit by a pickup truck near Virginia Avenue. The motorcyclist died at the hospital and hasn't been identified. Police say this is the eighth traffic death in Des Moines this year.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO