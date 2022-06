2022 is a busy year for BMW in terms of product launches as the Bavarian brand is pulling out all the stops to properly celebrate 50 years of its M division. The motorsport branch is also quite active as aside from previewing the Le Mans Daytona (LMDh) prototype, it has now taken the wraps off the new M4 GT4. Now in its second generation, the race car borrows the lightweight roof and rear wing from the beefier GT3-spec machine.

