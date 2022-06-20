OTA announces one of Oklahoma’s turnpike going cashless

(FOX23)

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced the H.E. Bailey Turnpike will be going cashless starting this week.

OTA said pay stations can be dangerous with people entering and exiting the flow of traffic. They decided to transition to cashless stations to keep drivers safe.

The change goes into effect Jun. 21.

“We’ve always had issues with toll booths being a safety hazard. We have certain speed changes going from 80 mph to near stop or stopping or drivers suddenly changing lanes suddenly,” said James Poling, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Anyone on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike will either need to buy a PIKEPASS or use Platepay in the near future.

“There is a significant raise to the cash coin to plate pay rate. However, the pike pass rate remains unchanged for the H.E. Bailey Turnpike,” Poling said.

Platepay is the system where the toll area scans your license plate and bills you based on a higher rate and because Platepay will have such a rise in prices, here’s what the OTA recommends.

“We highly encourage everyone, especially if you use the turnpike frequently to get a PIKEPASS it’ll save you time, it’ll save you a significant amount of money, and it’ll save you in the billing hassle,” Poling said.

In the meantime, the OTA said construction to remove the toll booths will start in July. They warn drivers to be careful during this time since it will limit lanes on both sides.

The OTA hasn’t said what the rate for Platepay will be. They have only stated it will be significantly higher.

