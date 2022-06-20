ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Jane Elizabeth Kallaus

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

A Graveside Service for 94-year-old Jane Elizabeth Kallaus of Iowa...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Ardice Arlene Blankenhorn

Celebration of life services for 100-year-old Ardice Arlene Blankenhorn of Washington will be at 11a.m. Monday, June 27th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Family will be present to receive friends from 10-11a.m. Monday, June 27th at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for the Washington United Methodist Church.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Margaret E. Rossman

Funeral services for 97-year-old Margaret E. Rossman of Lone Tree will be at 1p.m. Saturday, June 25th at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Lone Tree. Visitation will be Saturday from 11a.m. to 1p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Lone Tree Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Lone Tree Fire and Rescue or the Bird House in her memory.
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Mary E. Huffman

A Funeral Mass for 92-year-old Mary E. Huffman of Iowa City, formerly of Riverside will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, June 25th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Riverside. Visitation will be Friday, June 24th from 4-7p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Riverside. Burial will be at St. Vincent’s Cemetery in rural Riverside. Following committal services, a time of food and fellowship will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services in Riverside is caring for Mary’s family and arrangements.
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

YMCA Presents Theater Camp in Wellman

Kids of Washington County have an opportunity to attend theater camp next week. The Wellman Parkside YMCA will be hosting the camp June 27-July 1 from 9:30 a.m-1:30 p.m. The camp gives students an opportunity to work with professional actors while they rehearse and present a play all in one week.
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Richland Community Club Fireworks Display is July 2nd

The Richland Community Club will present a fireworks display on Saturday July 2. A local band will be performing and local baseball and softball teams will be selling concessions before the display. Flashing Thunder will be conducting the presentation. Secretary with the Richland Community Club Alisa Tolle shares, “They’re (Flashing...
RICHLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Softball Falls to CCA and Marion, Summer Teams Host Fort Madison Tonight

It was an uptick in competition for the Washington softball team the last couple nights and the Demons were tripped up in a pair of contests. No. 3 in 4A Clear Creek Amana (22-3) came to town on Tuesday and the Demons kept it close, but couldn’t get the bats going in a 5-0 loss. Bella Salazar pitched for the orange and black surrendering five runs on 14 hits and striking out five. The offense scattered four singles and was only allowed one free pass. Game two of the doubleheader was cancelled due to lightning.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Wayland Woman Turns Herself In

30-year-old Marissa Crawford of Wayland, turned herself into the Washington County Jail Tuesday night for a warrant for 2nd Degree Theft, a Class D Felony. These charges stem from an incident that started in March of 2022, when Crawford allegedly made 40 fraudulent transactions from the victim’s bank account for a total of just under $10,000 over the span of three months.
WAYLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Swim Lessons Begin at YMCA

The pool at the Washington YMCA has just begun their summer swim lessons. Amy Schulte, the CEO of the Washington YMCA notes that these classes fill up quickly. “It’s important for kids to realize that water is fun but that it’s also something to be cautious around. Kids can be really fearless at times so it’s important for us to teach them that adults need to know when they are going to be around the water.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Hillcrest Hosts Pekin

The Hillcrest baseball and softball teams are back on the home diamond in Kalona Thursday to entertain the Pekin Panthers. Hillcrest baseball is 7-10 this year and 6-5 in the Southeast Iowa Superconference after an 8-6 loss to West Burlington Wednesday. On the season, the Ravens are hitting .237 as a team with Luke Schrock at .348 with 23 hits and 18 runs scored. Jace Rempel has driven in 15. On the mound, Hillcrest has a 4.20 ERA with Schrock 3-2 in 30 innings with a 3.97 mark. Seth Ours is 2-2 with a 2.39. Pekin is 6-11 overall 5-5 in the league entering tonight after a 9-6 loss to Highland Tuesday. Pekin hits .281 altogether with four players over .300 led by Jackson Horras at .400. Colton Comstock has 19 hits and 12 driven in. Pekin pitchers have a 5.16 team ERA with Comstock and Chase Stansberry a combined 5-0 with an ERA under one. These two teams met earlier this year in Packwood with the Ravens taking a 15-11 win.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Grain Bin Collapses in Yarmouth

A grain silo at the Agri-way Grain Elevators in Yarmouth, in Des Moines County collapsed on Tuesday morning, falling into another silo and rupturing its side while pushing an overhead grain storage bin off its foundation. One person was still unaccounted for on Tuesday. Emergency crews from area counties have...
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks See Storm Thursday

The Mid-Prairie baseball and softball teams are on the road tonight to take on Camanche. Mid-Prairie baseball is currently 12-9 on the year, 7-7 in the River Valley South after an 8-4 loss in Wellman to Iowa City Regina Tuesday. They are ranked No. 8 in Class 2A in this week’s poll from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. The Hawks are hitting .287 as a team with six players over .300 led by Cain Brown and Karson Grout both at .385 with Brown collecting 25 hits and 22 runs scored. Dylan Henry has driven in 21. Mid-Prairie’s team ERA is 4.22, led by Alex Bean and Brock Harland each at 2.62 with a combined 3-2 record. Camanche is 10-6 this year, 8-5 in the River Valley North after sweeping a doubleheader with Bellevue Monday. The Storm hit .263 as a team with five over .325 led by Kaiden Jenkins .361 average with nine driven in. Their team ERA is 4.44 with Mike Delzell and Ethan and Garrett Schultz all 2-2 with a combined ERA near four. Mid-Prairie has won four of the last six in the series. The contest serves as senior night for the Storm.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Two Wayland Males Arrested for Commandeering Tractor

Two Hispanic males were arrested Saturday by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office after they stole a tractor and sprayer to pull their car out of a ditch at Orange and 220th St. Eric Lopez, age 36 of Wayland was arrested for public intoxication and Juan Martinez, age 42 of Wayland was arrested on one count of OWI 1st offense and operating a vehicle without consent. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
WAYLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Cement Truck Rollover in Wellman

Monday night at 9:25pm the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a cement truck that rolled over at 1620 Kiwi Ave in Wellman. The mixer was loaded at the time of the crash but no injuries were sustained by the driver as the truck rolled onto the passengers side. No citations were issued for the crash.
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Kalona Days Celebration Was Fun for Everyone

This past Friday and Saturday the City of Kalona hosted its annual town celebration Kalona Days. Kalona City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh touts the event, “We just finished up our Kalona Days Celebration this last weekend which was very well received. The Kalona Chamber of Commerce did an excellent job putting on a free family friendly event on Friday evening with some movies and some other activities and then a full day of activities with a parade on Saturday. So it was great weather, great event, and a great turnout. So we kind of hit all the marks there, so thank you to the Kalona Chamber of Commerce.”
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Update: Body Found After Grain Bin Collapses in Yarmouth

A grain silo at the Agri-way Grain Elevators in Yarmouth, in Des Moines County collapsed on Tuesday morning, falling into another silo and rupturing its side while pushing an overhead grain storage bin off its foundation. Washington County Safety Center, Louisa County Dispatch, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and Mediapolis...
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Kalona and Riverside Seek to Share Inspection Services

The City of Kalona has approved consideration of 28-E for shared services with the City of Riverside. Kalona City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh shares the details, “We have hired our current part-time building inspector, the City of Kalona has hired full-time, and we would like to, with the City of Riverside, carve out some time for them to do building inspections, code enforcement, nuisance abatement and some other things that would come at a later date. But, we would like to hopefully get that sharing agreement put in place here as early as next Monday.”
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

City Council Summary

The Washington City Council met in regular session Tuesday. They approved the special event request for the Mercantile One-Year Celebration for July 16th. They also ratified a settlement agreement with Teamsters Union for both the Police and Public Works departments. A closed session was held before the meeting was adjourned.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawk Softball Shocks State Ranked Regals; Baseball Doubled Up By Regina

It was a split against the rival Iowa City Regina Regals Tuesday for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls of summer. After seeing their longest winning streak in seven years, of seven games, snapped on Monday, Mid-Prairie bounced back to edge No. 4 in Class 2A Iowa City Regina 2-1 on the softball diamond in Kalona. Mid-Prairie had eight hits in the game including two for Sydney Knebel, a Madeline Schrader triple and a Gabi Robertson double. Schrader and Brittany Kinsinger each drove in a run. Knebel made those two runs stand up, throwing a complete game in recording the victory, allowing nine hits, one run, walking two and striking out three. The Hawks improve to 12-9 with the win and await a date at No. 7 in Class 2A Wilton Wednesday. You can hear all of the softball action between the Golden Hawks and Beavers live tonight on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com, beginning with the Washington HyVee Pregame Show at 6:30p.m. and first pitch at 7p.m. from Wilton High School.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Wildcat Softball Surge Past Panthers

A pivotal Southeast Iowa Super Conference showdown took place in Columbus Junction on Monday with the Wildcats upending Pekin 8-3. Columbus scored once in the first and tallied runs in five different innings, as they never trailed in the decisive victory. The offense put up 10 hits with Jocelyn Fulton having a career night going 4-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Libby White and Kennedy Woepking each produced a pair of knocks. Lily Coil recorded the win in the circle tossing five innings of two run ball giving up five hits and striking out eight.
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IA

