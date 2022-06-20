Jane Elizabeth Kallaus

The Mid-Prairie baseball and softball teams are on the road tonight to take on Camanche. Mid-Prairie baseball is currently 12-9 on the year, 7-7 in the River Valley South after an 8-4 loss in Wellman to Iowa City Regina Tuesday. They are ranked No. 8 in Class 2A in this week’s poll from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. The Hawks are hitting .287 as a team with six players over .300 led by Cain Brown and Karson Grout both at .385 with Brown collecting 25 hits and 22 runs scored. Dylan Henry has driven in 21. Mid-Prairie’s team ERA is 4.22, led by Alex Bean and Brock Harland each at 2.62 with a combined 3-2 record. Camanche is 10-6 this year, 8-5 in the River Valley North after sweeping a doubleheader with Bellevue Monday. The Storm hit .263 as a team with five over .325 led by Kaiden Jenkins .361 average with nine driven in. Their team ERA is 4.44 with Mike Delzell and Ethan and Garrett Schultz all 2-2 with a combined ERA near four. Mid-Prairie has won four of the last six in the series. The contest serves as senior night for the Storm.

