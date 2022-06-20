ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Driver leaves the scene after a vehicle slams into a pole in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

 3 days ago

Driver leaves the scene after a vehicle slams into a pole in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

On early Saturday morning, a vehicle crashed into a pole in Nashville. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place at the intersection of McGavock Pike and Thomas Avenue [...]

74-year-old Joe D Long dead, 2 people injured after a crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

74-year-old Joe D Long dead, 2 people injured after a crash in Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 74-year-old Joe D Long as the man who lost his life after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at 12:15 p.m. on Briley Parkway north near the Centennial Boulevard exit [...]
Paula M Rush died, 2 people injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Wilson County (Mt. Juliet, TN)

Paula M Rush died, 2 people injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Wilson County (Mt. Juliet, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified Paula M Rush, from Hendersonville, as the victim who died after a multi-vehicle wreck that injured two others in Wilson County on Wednesday. As per the initial information, the fatal 4-vehicle pile-up took place just before 10 a.m. on Highway 70 and Mattehorn Drive [...]
Head-on crash leaves one woman dead in Wilson County

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman has died and two people were injured after a four-vehicle crash in Wilson County on Wednesday. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 70 near Matterhorn Drive just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. THP’s preliminary report says Paula M....
Att. homicide suspect tries to enter a Nashville school amid chase

Att. homicide suspect tries to enter a Nashville school amid chase. Att. homicide suspect tries to enter a Nashville …. FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes tied to teen vaping surge. Supreme Court expands gun rights in major Second …. Cleanup continues after South Nashville apartment …. Teen charged in stabbing death...
Man injured after crashing utility vehicle in Lebanon woods

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday evening, a man crashed his utility terrain vehicle (UTV) near the Cumberland River, pinning himself in the process. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Randy Donaldson Sr., of Lebanon, was riding his Pug UTV north on Walleye Pike around 9 p.m. when he lost control and left the roadway near Coles Ferry Pike and struck a tree. The vehicle overturned, pinning Donaldson underneath.
