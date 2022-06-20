ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We want the car’: 3 facing homicide charges in kidnapping-turned-killing

By Logan Rude
 3 days ago

PORTAGE, Wis. — Details from a recently filed criminal complaint allege that the three suspects in a kidnapping-turned-homicide killed the victim in order to take his car for themselves.

All three defendants — 28-year-old Jesse Freiberg , 38-year-old Laura Johnson , and 21-year-old Ja’Kenya Patty — are charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, according to online court records.

Freiberg, Johnson and Patty were arrested late last week after Madison police stopped Patty for reportedly trying to run over Freiberg while driving the victim’s car on the city’s east side.

RELATED: Sheriff’s office: Man kidnapped from Madison fatally shot in Columbia County; 3 in custody

In follow-up interviews with Patty, the 21-year-old said she and Freiberg found Johnson yelling at the victim about money and holding him “hostage” with a box cutter at her home on Tuesday, June 14.

During her interview with police, Patty said she saw Johnson hit the victim in the face several times with a metal object before she pulled him into the hallway, into the elevator, and to the victim’s vehicle. As the three defendants made their way to the victim’s car, Freiberg reportedly asked Patty “Are we going to do this?” To which Patty said, “Yeah, we want the car.”

According to the complaint, Freiberg and Patty split the drive to Columbia County while Johnson and the victim rode in the back seats. Once they made it to the Portage area, Freiberg drove to an area outside of the city and parked near a body of water where all four individuals got out of the car.

The victim tried running toward a nearby ditch when Freiberg pulled out a gun and shot him, the complaint alleges.

When talking to a detective in the Dane County Jail after his arrest, Freiberg reportedly admitted to shooting the victim, adding that Johnson and Patty both told him to shoot the man when he started running.

Freiberg also reportedly said he fired the gun three times — once to make sure it was working and twice while targeting the victim. Freiberg later told investigators Johnson told him and Patty they could do whatever they wanted with the car after Freiberg shot the man.

Columbia County authorities later found the victim’s body near the area of Klappstein Road and State Highway 16, northwest of Portage. According to the complaint, law enforcement found an unfired bullet and a spent shell casing where the victim’s body was found.

An autopsy later revealed the victim was shot in his left thigh; the bullet traveled through his body before exiting through his abdomen, piercing his colon in the process.

All three defendants were still in custody in the Dane County Jail as of Monday morning. They have yet to make an initial appearance in Columbia County Court.

Woman committed over Slender Man stabbing seeks her release

The second of two women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate in Wisconsin which they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man is petitioning for her release. Twenty-year-old Morgan Geyser has asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier. Bohren scheduled a Thursday afternoon hearing about the request. According to prosecutors, Geyser and Weier lured Payton Leutner to a Waukesha park following a sleepover in May 2014, and Geyser repeatedly stabbed Leutner while Weier urged her on. Leutner survived the attack after managing to crawl out of the woods.
Teen with history of burglaries charged with attempted homicide after firing gun in January incident

MADISON, Wis. — Details from a newly filed criminal complaint allege a teenager who Madison police say has a history of burglarizing Madison-area homes tried to shoot a man during an attempted car theft earlier this year. The complaint, filed Tuesday, alleges that 16-year-old Quamaine Kelly broke into a man’s home in the 7500 block of Crawling Stone Road on...
MADISON, WI
Rock Co. deputy injured in crash while responding to report of person with gunshot wound

BELOIT, Wis. — A deputy from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the occupants of a tow truck suffered minor injuries in a crash between Janesville and Beloit Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 3:53 p.m. at the intersection of E L T Townline Road and South Prairie Avenue near Blackhawk Technical College in the town...
BELOIT, WI
Madison police concerned with rise in vehicle thefts, crashes involving teen suspects

MADISON, Wis. — After the second vehicle theft and crash in six days involving teens happened in Madison on Monday, a captain with the city’s police department said the young suspects need to be held more accountable for their reckless behavior.  “The fear that we all have, whether you’re in law enforcement or just the community, is one of these...
MADISON, WI
