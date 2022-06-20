ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecos County, TX

Ft. Stockton woman killed in rollover crash

By January Zermeno
 3 days ago

PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One woman is dead and another seriously injured following a deadly rollover crash. 22-year-old Celeste Pamela Adrianzen – Calderon, of Ft. Stockton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 9:55 a.m. on June 14, troopers responded to a crash on US 385, about 30 miles south of Ft Stockton.

The initial investigation revealed that Adrianzen – Calderon was driving northbound on US 385 in a 2015 Chevy Suburban when she failed to navigate a slight curve in the roadway. She then veered off the east side of the roadway, overcorrected and rolled.

Her passenger, Noelia Pamela Adrianzen, 17, also of Ft. Stockton, was taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa in serious condition.

According to DPS, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

