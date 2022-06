The pace of primary ballot returns is picking up. As of Monday, June 20, there have been 2,337 mail ballots returned in Chaffee County. Ballots break out as follows:. The county has set up an extra primary vote center in the Salida Scout Hut, open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Saturday. On Election Day this center will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., along with the main County Clerk’s Vote center and the Buena Vista Annex.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO