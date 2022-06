A group of activists and artists sent a message to the developers of the proposed Innovation QNS project Sunday night that their development is not wanted. The artists projected enormous messages on the side of one of the Kaufman Astoria buildings in Astoria that were highly critical of the $2 billion development proposal that would bring 2,800 apartment units, as well as office, retail and community space to the Steinway Street/35th Avenue district.

