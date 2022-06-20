ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

By Jason O. Boyd, Press office of Gov. Roy Cooper
RALEIGH, Governor Roy Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced on Monday.

In a statement from the governor’s office, officials said Cooper is experiencing mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid, an oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.

Cooper is vaccinated against the virus and has received two booster shots.

“I’m feeling fine. Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild,” said Cooper. “I’m eager to get to work this week and I’m already doing it from home through phone calls and video conferencing.”

Cooper will be working from home and following the CDC guidance on isolation , officials said.

WNCT

NC ranks 2nd safest state during COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Over half of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and new cases have shown a general downward trend since the start of 2022. WalletHub released updated rankings for the safest states during COVID-19. The report lists North Carolina No. 2 overall. The ranking was determined through these numbers: 1st – Vaccination […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WNCT

New Medicaid expansion pitch surfaces in NC House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House Republicans pitched a plan Thursday that could authorize expanding Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults, which their leader argued would bring more certainty to ensuring rural hospitals and substance abusers get help. The legislation is being promoted by Speaker Tim Moore, who said it was […]
HEALTH
WNCT

Report: NC hospitals that got COVID-19 relief reaped profits

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s seven largest hospital systems reaped sizeable financial benefits last year, even as they received billions of dollars in federal assistance during the pandemic, according to a report released Wednesday from the State Treasurer’s Office. The state employee health insurance plan, which Treasurer Dale Folwell’s agency oversees, and the National Academy for […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

StarMed offering COVID vaccine for almost all ages

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — With the new CDC approval of COVID-19 vaccines for young children, now almost all ages are eligible for the shot. Wednesday marked the first day StarMed Healthcare was offering vaccinations for six months to five years old. StarMed site lead in Jacksonville, Sabrina Benitez, said COVID is challenging for schools and daycares, […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Man beats down intruder with shovel in east Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homeowner is shaken up after she says a man tried to break into her home in east Charlotte. Her oldest son jumped into action before police arrived to arrest the suspect.  The homeowner lives in the Sheffield Park neighborhood and wanted to conceal her identity.  She said she has lived […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Petito-Laundrie case reaches court for 1st time: 5 things to know

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — The first hearing in the lawsuit filed by Gabby Petito’s family against the parents of Brian Laundrie will be held Wednesday to determine if the case will proceed to a jury trial next year. Judge Hunter W. Carroll will hear arguments from both sides...
VENICE, FL
WNCT

Rocky Mount woman sentenced for drug and firearms offenses

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Rocky Mount woman was sentenced yesterday to 71 months in prison for conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl and conspiring to make false statements during the purchase of firearms. On February 10, 2022, Vernisha Suggs pled guilty to the charges. “We are not just prosecuting those who pull the trigger,” said […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

NC sports gambling advances in House as session winds down

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A late-session effort to authorize and regulate sports gambling in North Carolina pressed forward Tuesday in the state House, nearly a year after a measure that would make such betting lawful cleared the Senate. A divided House judiciary committee voted for two bills — one the exact same legislation that passed the […]
HOBBIES
WNCT

Texas top cop: Uvalde police could’ve ended rampage early on

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police had enough officers and firepower on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building, and they would have found the door to the classroom where he was holed up unlocked if they had bothered to check it, the head of the Texas state police testified Tuesday, pronouncing the law enforcement response an “abject failure.”
UVALDE, TX
WNCT

WNCT

