Boone County, MO

Two former frat members charged in hazing case, Minnesota student drank liter of vodka

By Paul Jurgens
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Two former members of a University of Missouri fraternity have been indicted for a hazing incident that left...

Former Minneapolis police officer Noor to be released Monday

MINNEAPOLIS – Former Minneapolis police officer Mohammed Noor is scheduled for release next Monday. Noor shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond five years ago after she called 911 to report a possible rape. Noor was initially sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison after third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter convictions. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
2 ex-frat members indicted in hazing that left Eden Prairie student blind

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Two former members of a University of Missouri fraternity have been indicted for a hazing incident that left another student blind and unable to walk or communicate after drinking a liter of vodka in October.The Columbia Missourian reports that a Boone County grand jury on Friday indicted former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity members Ryan Delanty and Thomas Shultz, both of St. Louis County, in the hazing of 19-year-old Daniel Santulli of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.Both are charged with felony hazing and misdemeanors of supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.Shultz also faces a felony for tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
Statewide alert issued for man missing in western Wisconsin

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. — A statewide missing endangered person alert is being issued for a man who was last seen more than a week ago in western Wisconsin. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Derek Joseph Stawarz has not been seen since the morning of June 14 at Lassek Court in the Township of Seymour, near Eau Claire. Stawarz is from Ettrick, in Trempealeau County.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
Officials investigate suspicious death in southeast Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death last week in southeast Minnesota. In a press conference on Wednesday, Olmsted County officials said they received a call just before 6 p.m. Friday for a report of a possible dead body. The caller said they were mowing tall grass when they found what was believe to be a deceased person under a tarp in the area of County Road 2 and 70th Avenue Northeast in Haverhill Township, about 10 miles northeast of Rochester.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Woman who opened fire in Iowa Hy-Vee may not face charges

Firefighters in Cedar Rapids rescued a kitten that had been caught in an eight-inch pipe on Saturday night. Iowa democrats hope changes to caucuses will keep 'first in the nation' status. Updated: 7 hours ago. Iowa Democrats hope the big changes they make to their caucuses will keep the state's...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
10-Year-Old St. Paul Boy Faces Surgery For Injuries Caused By Fireworks

(St. Paul, MN) -- A 10-year-old St. Paul boy faces surgery for injuries caused by a fireworks accident on Father’s Day. Jacob Beard was outside with his parents watching a neighbor’s fireworks display when one firework malfunctioned, shot sideways, and hit the boy from about 60-feet away. K-M-S-P/T-V reports he was rushed to the burn center at Regions Hospital with first-, second-, and third-degree burns. The victim was released from the hospital Tuesday but he still faces surgery next week.
SAINT PAUL, MN
County Attorney, Juror React to Ulrich Sentencing

Gregory Ulrich, the Buffalo man convicted for his deadly attack on the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo in early 2021 was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. You’ll remember that on June 2nd, the jury found the 68-year-old Ulrich guilty on all 11 counts...
BUFFALO, MN
Public Safety
Authorities in hourslong standoff with suspected shooter in St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. -- A standoff between authorities and a suspected shooter in St. Michael that began Tuesday evening has stretched into Wednesday morning.It began around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses said someone was shooting into the neighborhood near the local elementary school. They also said the suspected shooter barricaded themselves into a house at the end of cul-de-sac.According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, a 911 caller reported a man with a rifle arguing with a woman on the 500 block of Central Avenue. The man, a 39-year-old from St. Michael, has active warrants for his arrest and is a...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
COVID In Minnesota: MDH reports 4,587 cases, 19 deaths

MINNEAPOLIS -- Health officials in Minnesota reported 4,587 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths Thursday.The Minnesota Department of Health's latest update includes data from the past weekend, which was delayed in reporting due to the Juneteenth holiday.The state's total cases now number 1,545,001, including more than 78,000 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,775 Minnesotans.The case growth rate, measured as daily new cases per 100,000 residents, was last reported at 25.5. The hospitalization rate stands at 8.7 new admissions per 100,000 residents. Both of those figures are above the high risk threshold.As of Wednesday, there were 396 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospital beds, with 28 of them requiring intensive care.Nearly 67% of the state's total population has completed a vaccine series, while only about 30% are up to date, including boosters, MDH said. As of this week, children as young as 6 months old are eligible for vaccination.
MINNESOTA STATE
Search for missing boater expands in western Wisconsin

The search for a boater believed missing in western Wisconsin is expanding during its second day. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says a boat belonging to a known 55-year-old man was discovered empty on the shore of Red Cedar Lake, just north of Rice Lake, on Monday morning. Investigators believe the boater went missing sometime Sunday evening.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Woman charged with murdering boyfriend in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors have charged a woman with murder in the shooting death Monday of her boyfriend in north St. Louis County. Zina Neal, 40, was held Tuesday on $150,000 cash bail. Prosecutors charged Neal with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 34-year-old...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Daunte Wright's family, Brooklyn Center reach $3.25 million settlement

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – The family of Daunte Wright and the city of Brooklyn Center have reached a $3.25 million settlement 14 months after the 20-year-old Black man was fatally shot during a traffic stop by a police officer.The agreement, announced Tuesday evening by the law firms of Romanucci & Blandin and Neward Storms Dworak, also includes a commitment by Brooklyn Center to facilitate "changes in its policies and training related to traffic stops for equipment violations that do not interfere with the safety of the driver, passenger or members of the community."Attorneys say the settlement will "not be finalized"...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN

