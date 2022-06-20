NBA Draft 2022: Why more big men are returning for another year in college rather than turning pro
By Gary Parrish
CBS Sports
3 days ago
In conversations with front office members over the past couple of months, I've asked a lot of questions about Chet Holmgren because he is the most fascinating and polarizing player in the 2022 NBA Draft. Some would take him with the No. 1 overall pick. Others wouldn't use a...
NBA Draft prospect Shareef O'Neal might want to follow in his famous father's footsteps, but that doesn't mean his old man is on board with his professional plan. After working out for the Los Angeles Lakers, O'Neal revealed that his father, Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, didn't want him to enter the draft after his junior year of college.
The NBA Draft is almost here and we've got as compelling of a three-man debate for the No. 1 pick as there has been in a long time. By the time the calendar moves to within a month of the NBA Draft, the discussion surrounding who's expected be the first pick is normally almost always about one or two people. Be it in NBA circles or in media coverage, seldom is the case where there are even three viable candidates of near-equal regard in the mix to go No. 1. Sometimes that's due to groupthink, and in other instances there really is just one guy (LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Zion Williamson) who so obviously has separated himself from all others at the time of the draft.
Amid several rumors that the Hawks hoped to trade John Collins either before or during the draft, a source tells Chris Kirschner of The Athletic (Twitter link) that the big man is “likely” to remain with the team for at least one more night. However, Kirscher notes in a follow-up tweet that there’s still a chance that Collins could be moved in the coming days.
The 2022 NBA Draft is here and teams are gearing up to build their rosters for the 2022-23 season. There's no telling what kind of moves will be made before or after the event's 8 p.m. ET start time, but we have a general idea about the big three who've been identified as the top prospects from the very start. I'll go over my final mock draft here ahead of the action.
Former Purdue standout and 2016-17 First Team All-American Caleb Swanigan has died, the school announced. He was 25. Swanigan was also the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2017, following a season in which he averaged 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for a Purdue team that went 27-8 and made the Sweet 16. Swanigan, a former McDonald's All-American, parlayed his dominant sophomore campaign to early entry into the NBA Draft. He was selected 26th overall in 2017 by the Portland Trailblazers, where he played for two seasons.
Pittman mostly played at weak-side linebacker throughout the offseason, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports. Pittman provides plenty of real-life value on special teams after leading the Lions in snaps there in 2021, but he is a total afterthought in IDP circles if he isn't being prepared to possibly fill in at middle linebacker.
Strider gave up six earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings in a 12-10 loss to the Giants in Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision. Strider struggled against a veteran Giants team that chased him after only 3.2 innings. He had previously been effective for the Braves since being moved to the rotation last month, and he came in to face the Giants fresh off of an 11-strikeout performance against the Nationals on June 16th. Strider has electric stuff, including a fastball which averages 98 mph, but it remains to be seen if his mainly two-pitch repertoire (fastball-slider) will play as a starter over the long term. He will look to bounce back in his next start which tentatively lines up for Sunday at home against the Dodgers.
College football win totals have been released, giving fans everywhere a point of reference for predicting how the 2022 season will unfold as we inch closer to kickoff. We've been running through all the Power Five conferences this week with game-by-game projections for each team, and today the focus turns to the ACC. The league enters 2022 after a season of upheaval, with Pitt becoming the first non-Clemson, non-Florida State conference champion since 2010, and Wake Forest being the first non-Clemson, non-Florida State Atlantic Division champion since 2008.
Winder (shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Thursday and optioned to Triple-A St. Paul, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Winder had been on the shelf since late May while nursing a right shoulder injury, but he's healthy again after recent completing a three-start rehab assignment at St. Paul. Since the Minnesota rotation is full, Winder will stick around with St. Paul for now, but he should be the first option for a call-up the next time the Twins require another starter. A promotion could come as soon as Tuesday, when the Twins will require a temporary sixth starter for their doubleheader with Cleveland that day.
There's a strong sentiment around the league that the 2022 NBA Draft begins with the fourth selection. While the exact order is still to be determined, the entire draft process has implied a separation between Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and the rest of the draft field. The Magic, Thunder and Rockets are expected to take one each. And then? We really don't know what happens next.
Thompson went 1-for-2 with a two-run double in a win over the Reds on Wednesday. After playing for Los Angeles from 2016-17, Thompson was acquired by the team Monday and added to the active roster Tuesday. He didn't start in Wednesday's contest, but the outfielder came on as a pinch hitter for Eddy Alvarez in the sixth inning. Thompson struck out in that at-bat but made his mark on the game in eighth, belting a two-run double to right field. He could be in line to pick up a few starts while Mookie Betts (rib) remains on the injured list.
Just when you thought the situation brewing in Brooklyn couldn't get any more volatile, the Nets are suddenly at risk of losing both of their remaining superstars. Star point guard Kyrie Irving has been attempting to negotiate a contract extension with the Nets for some time, but reports have indicated that talks have reached an impasse. He has now given the Nets a list of teams he would be interested in joining via trade, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Kevin Durant, meanwhile, is said to be "monitoring the situation and considering options with his future," according to Shams Charania.
Arch Manning, the No. 1-ranked player in 247Sports' Class of 2023, made huge waves Thursday by ending his whirlwind recruitment and announcing his commitment to Texas over Alabama and Georgia. Manning, the nephew of legendary quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson to College Football Hall of Famer Archie Manning, has been the most sought-after recruiting prospect since the days of Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.
Crawford was removed from Tuesday's game against Atlanta with an apparent leg injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. The 35-year-old suffered the injury on a play at the plate during the top of the fourth inning, as he appeared to jam his leg into catcher Travis d'Arnaud. Crawford reached base via an RBI single and was originally called out at the plate, but he was ruled safe after a review. The Giants should provide an update on his status in the near future.
The Golden State Warriors won the NBA title a week ago, and now all eyes are on the 2022 NBA Draft set for Thursday night. The Orlando Magic own the No. 1 pick, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. That's for now, of course. There could be a slew of trades before night's end.
The Giants recalled Walton from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Thursday's game in Atlanta. Walton will assume the 26-man active roster spot of outfielder Luis Gonzalez (back), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Gonzalez had been filling a near-everyday role in the corner outfield for the Giants, but Walton is more likely to serve as a utility man while he's up with the big club than as a replacement for Gonzalez in the lineup. San Francisco could get another lefty-hitting corner outfielder in LaMonte Wade (knee) back from the IL as soon as this weekend, in which case Walton would be a candidate to head back to Triple-A.
Swanson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Giants. Swanson started a ninth-inning comeback for Atlanta with his leadoff solo shot off Jake McGee. The long ball was his 10th of the campaign, giving him a double-digit homer total for the fifth straight season. Swanson has also racked up 11 stolen bases, making him one of just six major-leaguers with at least 10 homers and at least 10 thefts thus far.
Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Twins. Gonzalez hit a two-run home run to give the Guardians a lead in the seventh inning and added a two-run single in the ninth to tie the game again. He came around to score on an Owen Miller sacrifice fly for the winning run. Over his last five games, Gonzalez has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with his first two homers, six RBI and five runs scored. The rookie outfielder is up to a .333/.363/.500 slash line with 13 RBI, 12 runs and 10 doubles in 24 contests overall. With Oscar Mercado designated for assignment Tuesday, Gonzalez appears to have full control of an everyday role in right field going forward, though Franmil Reyes could draw some starts there when he's not the designated hitter.
Brandon Graham has a goal of playing 15 years in the NFL, a mark he wishes to obtain even if they're all not with the Philadelphia Eagles. While Graham expressed his desire to play his whole career with the Eagles, that may not be as easy as it may seem.
