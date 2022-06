“Manor gave me the confidence in my own ability to learn, grow and succeed," said Rose. Every so often, Rose Pekala meets up for breakfast in a Bucks County restaurant with four of her friends. The group has supported each other through life’s joyful moments and tough hardships. It’s been that way since the five women met at Manor College in the 1970s.

JENKINTOWN, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO