Duluth Police have released more details about two different shooting incidents that happened less than a week apart. Two suspects were allegedly involved in both incidents. The first shooting happened on the 400 Block of East 7th Street on June 18. The most recent shooting happened Wednesday night on the 300 Block of Lake Avenue South. The two people have been identified as 15 and 17-year-old juvenile males. Police say both are Duluth residents.

DULUTH, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO