Accidents

Suffolk road closed as lorry full of turkeys overturns

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA road has been closed after a lorry carrying turkeys crashed into a ditch. The driver was rescued by firefighters...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

German farming exchange student, 16, is killed alongside 'hugely experienced' helicopter pilot, 66, after his chopper plunged into a field on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales

Tributes have flooded in for the man and teenager who died after a helicopter crashed into a field on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales. Ian MacDonald, 66, tried to land his 2016 Guimbal Cabri G2 near his home when the tragedy occurred, killing him and his passenger, a 16-year-old German national named locally today as Admarsu.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

North Yorkshire: Motorcyclist dies after bike crashes off road

A motorcyclist has died after crashing off the road, police have said. The incident happened at about 10.15 BST on Sunday on the B1222, near Sherburn in Elmet. The rider was taken to hospital after coming off his bike at the junction with Whitecote Lane, but later died from his injuries.
ACCIDENTS
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
#Turkey#Lorry#Suffolk Police#Traffic Accident#Bst#Bbc News
The Independent

Woman dies after falling from back seat of car in Norfolk

A woman has died after falling from the rear seat of a car in Norfolk.Witnesses saw the woman, in her 40s, fall from a black Peugeot on to the B1108 Earlham Road in Colney, police said.She suffered serious injuries during the incident and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.Norfolk Constabulary said the incident happened at about 6.36pm on Saturday 4 June.The force is appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage or who witnessed the vehicle prior to the incident to call 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 304 of 4 June 2022. To give information anonymously, contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visit: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously Read More Beacons lit across the UK to mark the Queen's Platinum JubileeQueen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations end with rain and thunderstorms warningWilliam, Kate and children bake cakes for Cardiff Jubilee street party
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Man dies in hospital after farm accident

A man has died in hospital following an accident on a farm in the south west of Scotland. Derek Roan, 71, died from injuries sustained at Barnbarroch Farm near Dalbeattie on Sunday. In a statement, his family said: "We are totally devastated and still in shock about what has happened...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Five men arrested on suspicion of murdering Simon Dobbin

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a football fan who died five years after he was attacked following a match. Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, was assaulted after the match at Southend United in March 2015 and left with permanent brain damage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Blind stroke survivor's bid for a guide dog is blocked because footpath to her home is damaged and blocked by overgrown shrubs that make it 'unsuitable'

A 68-year-old blind stroke survivor has been refused a much-needed guide dog after her local council failed to sort out the half-mile long footpath blocked by overgrown shrubs. Janice Parker, from Chelmsford, Essex, has slammed councillors for failing to act on the dangerous footpath on Baker's Lane, which is her...
PETS
BBC

Sheffield: Murder charge after man, 50, injured near pond

A man has been charged with murder after a 50-year-old man was found injured near a fishing pond in Sheffield. Police were called to Herries Road in Shirecliffe to reports of concern for a man on Thursday evening. The man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dangerous driving suspect detained by police dies in hospital

Police are investigating after a driver who was forcibly removed from his van in Bath due to alleged erratic behaviour died in hospital.Avon and Somerset Police received multiple calls about the van being driven dangerously on Wellsway in the south of the city at about 3.30pm on Friday.The Ford Transit collided with a number of other cars before coming to a stop.Members of the public blocked the vehicle with their cars and broke its windows in order to take the keys from the ignition, police said.The driver was detained by officers, but an ambulance was called when they became concerned...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Colchester vigil held for Dr Antonella Castelvedere

A vigil has been held for a university lecturer whose death earlier this month is being treated as murder. Dr Antonella Castelvedere, who worked at the University of Suffolk, died shortly after she was found injured at a house in Colchester on 1 June. Ertan Ersoy, 50, of Wickham Road,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Paris Mayo denies murdering her newborn baby in Ross-on-Wye

A woman has appeared in court to deny murdering her newborn baby three years ago. Paris Mayo, 18, from Ruardean in Gloucestershire, was arrested and charged in April. She is accused of killing the baby, named Stanley Mayo, in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on 23 March 2019. Ms Mayo appeared at Worcester...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bulldozer crushes 100 seized vehicles in New York

Over 100 dirt bikes and ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) were lined up and crushed by a bulldozer, in New York City. They were just some of the 2,000 illegal vehicles that seized this year by the New York Police Department, under a promise from Mayor Eric Adams to eradicate the "nuisance" from city.
PUBLIC SAFETY

