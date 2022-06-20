ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, TN

3 teenagers dead after a rollover crash in Lawrence County (Lawrence County, TN)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

3 teenagers dead after a rollover crash in Lawrence County (Lawrence County, TN)

Three teenagers lost their lives following a single-vehicle accident Sunday in Lawrence County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 6 p.m. near the intersection of Jonestown Road and Carol Road [...]

