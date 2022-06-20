ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor resumes active campaigning following arrest

By KCRG Staff
KWQC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As Rick Stewart prepares for a trial in Washington, D.C. following his arrest, he’s resuming active campaigning as he runs for Governor of Iowa...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties in Iowa with the most pre-war homes

Compiled a list of counties with the most pre-war homes in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Dangerous gun amendment on Iowa's November ballot

Gerald Ott of Ankeny was a high school English teacher and for 30 years a school improvement consultant for the Iowa State Education Association. On June 15, as many as a dozen Kansas City area schools shut down summer classes when a generalized threat was posted on Snapchat. A 19-year-old suspect has been charged with making a terrorist threat.
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

Gov. Kim Reynolds signs final laws from 2022 legislative session

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the final three bills from the 2022 legislative session into law Tuesday, including a measure removing Iowa’s school district enrollment deadline. They were the final laws the governor planned to sign before the Friday deadline, her office confirmed. June 24 is the last day Reynolds can sign any legislation from this year’s session.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

COVID-19 cases in Iowa rise slightly since last report

DES MOINES, Iowa — COVID-19 cases in Iowa went up slightly since thelast report. There have been 4,714 positive tests in Iowa during the last seven days. That's 166 more positives than the previous report. There have been 897,222 positive tests since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, 17...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
State
Washington State
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of an eastern Iowa gun shop has concerns about proposed Red Flag Laws. Red Flag laws allow people to petition the courts to keep firearms out of the hands of people they believe are dangerous to themselves or others. Nineteen states, and Washington, D.C. have Red Flag Laws in place, but Iowa doesn’t. It’s been a hot topic because of the recent rash of shootings across the country.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

What fireworks are allowed in Iowa?

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — With only two weeks until Independence Day, the time to figure out what kind of fireworks you can legally buy and set off in Iowa is now. According to West Des Moines Fire Marshal Mike Whitsell, that answer can vary greatly depending on where you live.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WOWT

New Iowa law allows deer hunting with AR-15 rifles

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa deer hunters will be allowed to use semi-automatic weapons including AR-15 rifles to kill deer in more parts of the state during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Iowa lawmakers passed the bill in May...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Dea#Libertarian#The Iowa State Fair
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support

Robert “Lewy” Lewis of Windsor Heights has been in pain since 1974, when he had spinal surgery at the age of 21. To repair a blockage in his spine, surgeons removed eight inches of his vertebrae and then sewed them back on, using about 300 steel stitches. “I’m a perfect barometer for the weather,” he […] The post Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Signs Can and Bottle Deposit Bill

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed into law the bill to revamp Iowa’s can and bottle deposit law. The bill increases the handling fees for redemption centers from one to three cents and authorizes the creation of mobile redemption centers. The bill also allows stores to opt out of taking back bottles and cans.
DES MOINES, IA
CBS Minnesota

Republicans eyeing White House run descending on Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The polls were closed in Iowa for less than 48 hours when South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott was shaking hands and posing for pictures with eastern Iowa Republicans at a Cedar Rapids country club last week.Scott, one of the many Republicans testing their presidential ambitions, hardly has the state to himself.At least a half-dozen GOP presidential prospects are planning Iowa visits this summer, forays that are advertised as promoting candidates and the state Republican organization ahead of the fall midterm elections. But in reality, the trips are about building relationships and learning the political geography in the state...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Possible GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Spending Time in Iowa

(Des Moines, Iowa) -- One possible G.O.P. presidential candidate will criss-cross Iowa at the end of the month. Former United Nations Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley plans to campaign in eastern Iowa on June 29th with first-term Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks and she’ll headline a state GOP fundraiser in Dubuque that evening.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Western Iowa Today

DeJear Nominated for Iowa Governor, Van Lancker Picked As Running Mate

(Des Moines, IA) — Deidre DeJear is the Iowa Democratic Party’s nominee for governor and will face Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds in November. DeJear told fellow party members in Des Moines this weekend they can win from the top of the ticket all the way down. DeJear also introduced Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker as her Lieutenant Governor running mate. Van Lancker is in the middle of his fourth term as Clinton County’s top election official. He lost his bid for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state in the June Seventh Primary.
DES MOINES, IA
Hot 104.7

These Are The 20 Worst Places To Live In All Of Iowa

The rolling fields and mesmerizing sunsets are just part of what makes the Hawkeye State so special. But, according to a national website, not all of Iowa is a place worth living. A town in western Iowa was named the worst place to live in the entire state and the...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Governor Approves Changes In Iowa’s Bottle Bill

Des Moines, Iowa — Big changes are coming to Iowa’s Bottle Bill.Governor Kim Reynolds has approved a bill that will soon let most grocery stores and other retailers opt out of accepting empty bottles and cans and paying back the nickel deposits. The 44-year-old Bottle Bill was created for the reduction of litter and the encouragement of consumers to recycle their drinking containers.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

What would a suspension of the federal gas tax mean for Iowans?

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — President Biden on Wednesday announced he will be asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax in an effort to combat rising prices at the pumps. The federal tax would lower the cost of gasoline 18 cents per gallon, as well as the cost of diesel fuel by 24 cents a gallon. Local 5 asked Iowans who were filling up their tanks if that's enough.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa State Fair Plans Sensory-Friendly Morning

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Fair is announcing the first ever, Sensory-Friendly morning at the fair. The morning of August 17th, the lights and sounds of the fair will be a little lower. The idea is to make the surroundings more comfortable for those with autism or other disorders.
IOWA STATE
radiokmzn.com

BOTH SIDES OF ABORTION ISSUE REACT TO IOWA SUPREME COURT DECISION

RADIO IOWA – Representatives from the ACLU of Iowa and Planned Parenthood talked with reporters today to discuss the Supreme Court decision on abortion. ACLU of Iowa legal director Rita Bettis Austen says the ruling that abortion is not a fundamental right under Iowa’s constitution is a “devastating reversal of prior precedent”. “It is not accurate to say that the Iowa Supreme Court threw out all constitutional protection for abortion today,” she says.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy