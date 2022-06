Are you a pro-wrestling fan? You will have a chance to check it out in person at the Mall of American this coming September. At that time the wrestlers that were featured in the WCW Monday Nitro were Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Sting. And if you follow pro wrestling you know that Sting is still in the game at the ripe old age of 63. That's some dedication. But if you can still do it, why not?

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO