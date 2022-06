DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A truck driver is lucky to be alive after a large chunk of wood crashed through his windshield and hit him as he drove down I-20 in DeKalb County. The Georgia Department of Public Safety said the plank came off of the back of a commercial motor vehicle and went through the windshield of the truck behind it, hitting the driver, who was transporting hazardous materials.

