Fire at Newton Eversource Facility Sends 1 Worker to Hospital

TAUNTON, Mass. — A man was killed Thursday when he was electrocuted while attempting to remove an exterior antenna from a Taunton, Massachusetts, building, local and state officials said. Investigators said the man was on a fire escape removing an antenna from the three-story Danforth Street building at about...
Several vehicles were destroyed in a fire at a Worcester hospital garage Thursday. Three vehicles side-by-side appear to be totaled at the Saint Vincent Hospital garage. Investigators said the fire started with one car and spread to the other, but they weren't immediately sure what started the fire in the first place.
A car crash Wednesday morning left a vehicle on its side in Boston's Financial District and injured one person. A Boston EMS spokesperson confirmed someone was taken to Tufts Hospital following the rollover crash in the area of Purchase and Oliver streets. There was no word on the extent of the person's injuries.
A waterfront building in Gloucester's Inner Harbor was burned in a fire early Thursday morning, fire officials said. Several residents were displaced in the fire, which was put out with the help of firefighters from several departments in the area, according to the Gloucester Fire Department. The fire was reported...
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Authorities have identified the young man who drowned in a Gloucester quarry Wednesday afternoon. Fabieri Fabert, 18, of Everett was pulled from the water at Vernon’s Quarry just off Hickory Street after an hours long search by local police, according to the Essex County DA.
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A “road rage yelling match” turned violent after a Plymouth man allegedly smashed a teen’s head into a steering wheel on Wednesday, authorities say. Daniel Kenney, 49, of Plymouth was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (a steering wheel) and assault and battery according to the Plymouth Police Department.
A fire at a popular Massachusetts corn maze is being investigated as suspicious, a spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal's Office confirmed Wednesday. Fire investigators are looking into the fire that broke out early Tuesday at Davis Farmland in Sterling, Massachusetts. The owners of the farm said they believe the fire was arson.
A bear that appeared to be injured was stranded in a highway median in Raynham, Massachusetts, Thursday morning, and the highway was briefly shut as authorities worked to get the animal to safety. The bear was stuck on the side of Interstate 495, apparently in a grove of trees near...
A missing man has been found safe after a search Wednesday, according to police in Nashua, New Hampshire. Police had been searching for Timothy Duffy, a 40-year-old man they said has autism and is unable to care for himself. Authorities said his family had been concerned for his safety. Later...
Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning on a walking path near a high school in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Lawrence police and Massachusetts State Police could be seen in the parking lot behind Central Catholic High School on Hampshire Street around 2:30 a.m. Lawrence police later confirmed two...
Firefighters rescued at least two people during a fire that broke out on the 11th floor of a high-rise in Revere, Mass. on Tuesday. Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright said the fire started on a large deck at the Water's Edge apartments on Ocean Avenue, on the 11th floor. The people who live in the apartment where it started weren't home at the time.
An investigation is underway after a child fell from a window in Boston late Wednesday night. The 5-year-old is believed to have fallen from a three-story apartment building on Calumet Street in the city's Mission Hill neighborhood, according to Boston police, where a window screen could be seen on the ground just outside of the garage door.
A former Malden firefighter pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Boston for conspiring to distribute drugs including oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin and Adderall. Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. The charge carries...
Two people were killed in a shooting in Cumberland, Rhode Island on Wednesday, according to Cumberland police. Police said they were called to a home on Birchwood Drive around 6:40 a.m. and found two adults with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene. The two people were known to...
The raging fire that broke out in Boston's North End Wednesday is under investigation, but what emergency vehicles had to do to access the fire is raising questions about public safety. Those who live in the North End say the temporary outdoor dining spaces have led to even more double...
A 13-year-old girl reported missing in Newton, Massachusetts, has been found safe. Angela Zhou had not been seen after leaving her middle school around 2:50 p.m., police said, asking the public for help finding her. Zhou has been located and is safe, police later said.
BRIDGEWATER — Chief Christopher Delmonte regrets to inform the community that Bridgewater Police K-9 Papi died unexpectedly over the weekend. Papi was a 9-year-old German Shepherd from Slovakia. He joined the department and was partnered with K-9 Sgt. Steven Kingsley in 2014. The team completed Basic Canine Patrol School the same year and completed cross-training in drug detection in 2016.
Investigators say a fire in the basement of a church rectory in Arlington, Massachusetts, on Tuesday might have been intentionally set and a reward is being offered for information that helps solve the case. The fire was reported early Tuesday morning at 22 Appleton St., the rectory for St. Athanasius...
A man charged in the stabbing death of his wife in Lawrence, Massachusetts, earlier this week was scheduled to appear in court Thursday on a murder charge. Junior Solis Garcia, 29, was set to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court in connection with the stabbing death of his wife on Monday, the Essex District Attorney's Office said.
