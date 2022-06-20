Fire at Newton Eversource Facility Sends 1 Worker to Hospital

Firefighters rescued at least two people during a fire that broke out on the 11th floor of a high-rise in Revere, Mass. on Tuesday. Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright said the fire started on a large deck at the Water's Edge apartments on Ocean Avenue, on the 11th floor. The people who live in the apartment where it started weren't home at the time.

REVERE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO