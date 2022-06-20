Update: Missing autistic child from Watertown found safe

(Watertown Police Department)

WATERTOWN, Mass. — 12:49p.m. Update: Maxim has been found safe and is reunited with his family

Original story:

Authorities are asking for the public’s help after an autistic 10-year-old boy was reported missing Monday morning.

According to police, Maxim has short dark hair and went missing from the Westminster Road area. He was last seen barefoot, wearing an ocean colored t-shirt.

Anyone with information about Maxim’s whereabouts is asked to call Watertown Police.

Maxim (Watertown Police Department)

