Fire at Newton Eversource Facility Sends 1 Worker to Hospital

TAUNTON, Mass. — A man was killed in an electrical accident that started a fire at an apartment building on Thursday morning in Taunton, officials said. According to fire officials, the man was removing an antenna from the three-story Danforth Street building just before 7:30 a.m., when the antenna made contact with a nearby power line, electrocuting the man and igniting the exterior of the building on fire.
A fire swept through a popular Central Massachusetts attraction on Tuesday and officials are calling it “suspicious.”. Sterling fire officials responded to a fire at the Davis Mega Maze on Redstone Hill Road in Sterling at 3:54 a.m. on Tuesday. “We are extremely thankful for the quick response from...
MIDDLEBORO – Police moved an injured bear from the median of Interstate 495 in Middleboro early Thursday afternoon after the animal was hit by a car. The bear will be euthanized after a medical evaluation conducted by wildlife experts determined it sustained significant injuries and couldn't be relocated. Massachusetts State Police and Environmental Police were in the area for more than an hour monitoring the bear's movements in the woods between the north and southbound lanes of 495 near Route 24 in Middleboro.SkyEye video captured the bear attempting to hobble out of the woods before police arrived. The bear was struggling with an apparent injury to its back leg. After briefly moving toward the highway, the bear limped back into the woods.Troopers shut down traffic in both directions periodically while trying to get the bear to come out.Around 12:30 p.m., Environmental Police were able to sedate the bear, load it into the back of a pickup truck and drive it away safely.
A waterfront building in Gloucester's Inner Harbor was burned in a fire early Thursday morning, fire officials said. Several residents were displaced in the fire, which was put out with the help of firefighters from several departments in the area, according to the Gloucester Fire Department. The fire was reported...
A 28-year-old from out of state has died in a car crash that occurred on Martha's Vineyard, authorities said. Micah P. Anderson, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Oak Bluffs around 12:49 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, Massachusetts State Police said. His passenger,...
NORWOOD, Mass. — The driver of a tractor-trailer car carrier that barreled through a Norwood intersection and smashed into a car, injuring a young Walpole man, was cited for running a red light Wednesday afternoon. Video from a nearby traffic camera shows the victim, driving a Toyota Corolla on...
One person was hurt when a plane crashed into the Connecticut River in Charlestown on Wednesday morning, police said. The person who was hurt was transported to a hospital. Police said the plane was going south when the pilot reported engine problems in the air. The plane clipped power lines...
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A “road rage yelling match” turned violent after a Plymouth man allegedly smashed a teen’s head into a steering wheel on Wednesday, authorities say. Daniel Kenney, 49, of Plymouth was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (a steering wheel) and assault and battery according to the Plymouth Police Department.
CONCORD, Mass. — Crews are working to repair a gas leak in Concord after a gas line was struck in the Massachusetts town. Concord police say the gas line was hit at about 5 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Old Bedford Road and Granite Post Road. Some homes...
An 18-year-old has died after rescuers pulled him from the water when he failed to surface while swimming at a quarry in Gloucester with friends Wednesday, officials said. Gloucester Assistant Fire Chief Robert Rivas said emergency responders were called to Vernon's Pit at 1:15 p.m. when the teen jumped into the water from a high cliff while swimming with a group of friends and did not come back up. Firefighters and police immediately responded and began searching the water.
Firefighters rescued at least two people during a fire that broke out on the 11th floor of a high-rise in Revere, Mass. on Tuesday. Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright said the fire started on a large deck at the Water's Edge apartments on Ocean Avenue, on the 11th floor. The people who live in the apartment where it started weren't home at the time.
A missing man has been found safe after a search Wednesday, according to police in Nashua, New Hampshire. Police had been searching for Timothy Duffy, a 40-year-old man they said has autism and is unable to care for himself. Authorities said his family had been concerned for his safety. Later...
Massachusetts officials are investigating after a teenager died this afternoon. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, State Police divers this afternoon recovered a teenage male who did not resurface after jumping into a quarry in Gloucester. The victim, who is approximately 18 years old, was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
An investigation is underway after a child fell from a window in Boston late Wednesday night. The 5-year-old is believed to have fallen from a three-story apartment building on Calumet Street in the city's Mission Hill neighborhood, according to Boston police, where a window screen could be seen on the ground just outside of the garage door.
The raging fire that broke out in Boston's North End Wednesday is under investigation, but what emergency vehicles had to do to access the fire is raising questions about public safety. Those who live in the North End say the temporary outdoor dining spaces have led to even more double...
PROVIDENCE — Chief Matthew J. Benson reports that the Cumberland Police Department is conducting a death investigation this morning. At approximately 6:40 a.m., members of the Cumberland Police Department were dispatched to 28 Birchwood Dr. for a report of two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police troopers are searching for an alleged assault suspect in the area of Alewife station in Cambridge on Tuesday afternoon. There is an active search for a man on foot between Massachusetts Avenue and Route 2, authorities said. The suspect is said to be...
Investigators say a fire in the basement of a church rectory in Arlington, Massachusetts, on Tuesday might have been intentionally set and a reward is being offered for information that helps solve the case. The fire was reported early Tuesday morning at 22 Appleton St., the rectory for St. Athanasius...
The MBTA says the Green Line is being replaced by shuttle buses between Government Center and Lechmere and the Orange Line is suspended between North Station and Back Bay due to a "structural issue" with the Government Center garage on Thursday afternoon. Commuters are urged to use Green Line service...
A Massachusetts man has been killed, and another person injured, after a serious crash on Friday night. According to Carver Police, just after 10:30 p.m., Carver Police, Fire and EMS responded to a report of a head-on motor vehicle collision with parties entrapped in the area of 192 Main Street.
Comments / 1