Roe v Wade – live: Supreme Court to release opinions as US braces for ruling overturning abortion rights

By Graig Graziosi and Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Women and health care providers across the country are preparing for the possible end of Roe V Wade , the landmark Supreme Court ruling that granted federal protection to abortion rights .

The Supreme Court is set to release opinions on Tuesday 21 June.

As reported in Politico, a leaked Supreme Court draft decision showed that the court intended to strike down the precedent despite at least three justices claiming during their confirmation hearings that they would recognise precedent.

The ruling is expected to come soon, though its unclear exactly how close the court is to a ruling. In the mean time, women are scrambling for healthcare before their rights are stripped away, and doctors are preparing to make difficult judgement calls in a post- Roe America.

“How almost dead does someone need to be?” Dr. Leilah Zahedi, a maternal fetal medicine physician in Tennessee who specializes in high-risk pregnancies and performs abortions, asked in a New York Times interview. “Am I to just watch someone bleed to death? Or provide the care and then be reported and go to jail? I don’t know.”

Guest
2d ago

Ending “long standing abortion rights.” That says it all and is why this Supreme Court is correcting a grave error. The court does NOT have the authority to make law! It’s that simple, the constitution specifically places lawmaking, through a representative government, the legislative body the place where laws originate; not the Supreme Court.

chris pye
2d ago

I saw a poll that showed that 77% of the people were wrong and what they thought overturning Roe v Wade would do. They literally have no idea what it means. Somebody told them to be angry so they are

Gary Frahn
2d ago

By the time the case reached the Supreme Court, Roe had given birth - a daughter. Star Law in Texas at the time was father's consent. Traveling across state lines to obtain an abortion carried a criminal offense. Being part of the Bible Belt, interference from right to life groups, religious zealots and others that could not mind their own business generated the contentious debate that still rages today. Overturning Roe will not prohibit abortion, but send the matter (abortion) back to the states. Right to Privacy protections remain in place through HIPPA.

IN THIS ARTICLE
