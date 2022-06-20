Monoprice launches dual display adapters to expand your laptop with 4K displays

Redefine the meaning of portability with the Lenovo Slim 9i carbon-neutral laptop. It features a 14″ 16:10 up-to-4K OLED PureSight touch screen display. Best of all, the brand’s PureSight visual experience on the optional 4K OLED screen delivers ultra-sharp detail for rich colors. In fact, with Vesa Certified Display HDR True Black 500, this laptop provides deep blacks and vibrant lights. Moreover, it’s ideal for eco-conscious individuals without any compromises on luxury. In fact, it includes premium entertainment features, AI-powered performance, and a comfort-edge design with rounded, smooth contours. Furthermore, the Lenovo Slim 9i features 12th Gen Intel Core processors, and the Lenovo A.I. Core 2.0 delivers smart security with hardware-level encryption. Finally, depending on the task and amount of system load, the engine adjusts hardware performance and fan speed for accelerated performance.
