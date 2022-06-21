ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé releases 'Break My Soul,' a dance floor 'great resignation' anthem

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
 2 days ago

Beyoncé is back and the era of Renaissance has begun.

Bey dropped “Break My Soul,” the first single from her upcoming seventh studio album Renaissance and it's a certified dance floor anthem. The GRAMMY-winning artist mysteriously removed her profile picture on all social media accounts a few days ago and updated her profile on Monday morning to read “6.  BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET.” The song is the sixth track on her record, which reportedly will come in at a total of sixteen tracks.

"Break My Soul" is dripping in house music influences as Bey repeats the chorus of "You won’t break my soul," which is sure to become the anthem of this summer. The track sees Beyoncé reunite with Big Freedia , who appeared on her Lemonade hit "Formation."

"It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord," Big Freedia tweeted after the song's release.

In the song, Beyoncé touches on "the great resignation" as she sings in the first verse, "Now, I just fell in love, and I just quit my job/I'm gonna find new drive, damn, they work me so damn hard." Big Freedia also touches on this subject after the chorus, singing, "Release ya anger, release ya mind/Release ya job, release the time/Release ya trade, release the stress/Release the love, forget the rest."

Before the song was released, the Beyhive had already started piecing together clues that Renaissance may be the first of a multi-part release as it’s currently billed as “Act 1.” Fans have been pointing to Beyoncé’s website , which features pre-orders for four different box sets for the record.

While it’s certainly fun to go down a rabbit hole, it appears the various box sets are different “Act 1” packages as they’re all set to ship on the day of the album’s release.

Renaissance marks Beyoncé’s seventh album and her first since 2016’s Lemonade . Beyoncé has certainly kept busy since releasing Lemonade as she dropped a joint album with her husband, JAY-Z , titled Everything Is Love , curated The Lion King:The Gift soundtrack album, and released the single “Be Alive” from the Oscar-winning film King Richard .

As Bey marks her glorious return with her new single "Break My Soul," be sure to tune into Audacy's Beyoncé Radio where we'll be playing new songs from Renaissance , hits from throughout Beyoncé’s iconic career, and music from similar artists that you'll love.

