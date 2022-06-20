Your Professional Guide for Investing in the Best Unisex Perfume

As such, making it big as a model in the modern age requires not just eye-catching features, but a unique je ne sais quoi to truly make an impact. For Billy Arora, the Canadian native with Indian and Norwegian roots, the leggy stunner’s piercing green eyes and mysterious aura have rocketed the 5’10” model to international prominence, shooting for blue-chip publications like Vogue, Grazia and L’Officiel as well as aspirational luxury brands like Hermès and Yves Saint Laurent. Beyond her illustrious modeling career – Arora boasts international representation from top agencies like ELITE, Ford, and IMG – Arora has likewise gained recognition for her expertise and education in herbalism and nutrition, proving her unmistakable beauty to be matched with an even more active brain. We sat down with the Canadian modeling sensation to learn more about her professional journey and how Arora came into her own as a multi-dimensional woman in the fashion industry.

