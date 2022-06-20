ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn all about renewable energy with this expert-led bundle on sale

In recent years, solar power has become significantly cheaper . It was not too long ago when it was considered one of the most expensive sources of energy, but the cost has dropped 90 percent, making it and onshore wind much cheaper than gas, geothermal, coal, or nuclear power.

But there’s still a lot of red tape surrounding renewable energy , making widespread adoption slower than expected. Not to mention, the infrastructure to actually use them is still lacking , and there is not much we can use to capture and transport the energy these sources can deliver.

This is where renewable energy engineers come in. As you can tell by the name of the role, these experts focus on working on environmental projects that contribute to developing clean energy sources and eco-friendly solutions and make way for a greener future. It’s still a developing field, and you can join the movement by making an effort to understand it further. The 2022 Complete Renewable Energy Engineer Preparation Bundle can help you on that front.

This 12-course package features over 35 hours of expert-led content on solar, wind, and other renewable energies. Great for environmental advocates, this collection of courses will fill you in on designing, developing, and building renewable energy technologies. It offers a wide range of lectures, including the fundamentals of wind turbines, solar pumping system design, off-grid, and on-grid systems, sun tracking, wind farm feasibility study, and more. The lectures are taught by actual professionals in the field, including electrical power engineer Ahmed Mahdy and mission-critical and data center design expert and engineer John Peterson.

All courses included are available for access at any place and at any time, allowing you to learn at your own pace and schedule. Plus, they are rated as high as 4.6 out of 5 stars, so you know you’re getting quality instruction.

The 2022 Complete Renewabl e Energy Engineer Preparation Bundle normally goes for $2,400, but you can get it on sale for $49.99.

Prices subject to change.

