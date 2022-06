PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - As The Great Race rolled into Perrysburg, more than 150 classic cars lined up for inspection along Louisiana Ave. Each car carried a two person team of a driver and a navigator. They’re travelling from Rhode Island to North Dakota in nine days. Every leg of the trip is timed to the second, and the cars get points when they hit it just right.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO