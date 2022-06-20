ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: AJR, Destroy Boys, 5 Second of Summer

By Benjamin Leatherman
Phoenix New Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’d like a dose of pop music to help fuel your summer, this week’s collection of “can’t miss” concerts in metro Phoenix will offer just that. Blockbuster pop acts 5 Seconds of Summer and AJR have performances scheduled in the Valley over the next few...

www.phoenixnewtimes.com

KTAR News

Ailing pop star Justin Bieber postpones Valley show again

PHOENIX – Pop star Justin Bieber has postponed the remaining dates of his North American tour, including a stop in metro Phoenix again, for health reasons. The Justice World Tour show at Gila River Arena scheduled for June 30 was pulled “in light of Justin’s recovery,” the Glendale facility announced on its website.
GLENDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Brunch Like a Queen at These Valley Drag Shows

If you like pairing breakfast buffets and bottomless mimosas with glitter, glam, and a show, your weekend brunch plans just got a lot more interesting. Grab your besties and celebrate Pride Month with some of the most popular drag queens in the Valley. Restaurants throughout metro Phoenix will start the...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Torchy’s Tacos Brings Damn Good Tacos to Arizona with Opening of First Phoenix Restaurant

Get ready, taco lovers, because Torchy’s Tacos is coming to Arizona! The popular Austin-based craft fast-casual brand known for its Damn Good Tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso has announced it will officially open its first restaurant in Phoenix on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. for dine-in, pick-up and online ordering. Located in the Camelback Colonnade shopping center at 1935 East Camelback Rd, #C-130, the opening marks Torchy’s Tacos’ first restaurant in Arizona, with two additional locations in Phoenix planned for later this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Where to Watch July 4th Fireworks in Metro Phoenix in 2022

Yes, there will be fireworks happening in the skies of the Valley this year on the Fourth of July. The city of Phoenix may have canceled its displays due to supply-chain problems, but other local cities like Mesa, Scottsdale, and Glendale still have fireworks-filled festivities planned in honor of the patriotic holiday. And the events won’t be limited to just Independence Day.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Bourbon & Bones unveils new cocktail lounge in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — The steakhouse Bourbon & Bones announced it will open B&B Cocktail Lounge, a new standalone concept, on Wednesday in Scottsdale. The opening will take place at 4222 N. Scottsdale Rd, just north of the steakhouse off Indian School Road. The drink selection will include wines, spirit and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Here are the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Famers from the KTAR family

PHOENIX — KTAR radio, the news, talk and sports leader in the Valley, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this week. Over the years, many people have shared their talents to help bring listeners the news they need to be informed. Some of these personalities have received the highest honor...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

A look inside 'The Genuine': A new Phoenix restaurant and bar

Genuine Concepts opened a new restaurant and bar in the old uptown Vig location. It's called "The Genuine." It's opening up four months after "The Vig" closed near 16th Street and Bethany Home Road. FOX 10 Photojournalist Joe Tillman stopped by to check it out.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket purchased at QuikTrip in west Phoenix

PHOENIX – For the second time in less than a week, a Powerball ticket purchased at a Valley gas station hit for $50,000. The latest winner was sold at the QuikTrip at 67th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix. The ticket matched four of the five white balls plus...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

PHOTOS: Biltmore penthouse that used to belong to John McCain sells for $6 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A piece of Arizona history in central Phenix is off the market. A penthouse that used to belong to the late Sen. John McCain sold for $6 million, according to Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. The seller was Kelly Sands, a real estate investor and owner of Kovach Enclosure Systems in Chandler and founder of ICON Builders. The name of the buyer wasn’t released.
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

3 private pools to rent near Phoenix starting at $45 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed by pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now hoping the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond pandemic-related shutdowns.1. Ahwatukee Tropical Resort Photo courtesy of Swimply.comSurrounded by lush greenery, this tranquil pool can be either heated or chilled.Location: Phoenix.Cost: $45-$50 per hour for up to five guests ($6 per hour, per guest after five guests).Details: Up to 47 guests allowed.2. Salt water pool with iconic views Photo courtesy of Swimply.comEnjoy views of both Camelback and the cityscape at this luxe Mediterranean pad.Location: Paradise Valley.Cost: $45 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 10 guests allowed. Yes, but: You can book additional guests for the fee listed above.3. All-inclusive paradise Photo courtesy of Swimply.comHost your next gathering at this lively suburban oasis with tropical landscaping.Location: Gilbert.Cost: $60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 50 guests allowed.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Restaurant of the Week: Tía Carmen

If there is only one new dining destination to try this summer, let it be Chef Angelo Sosa’s Tía Carmen, the new signature restaurant at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. The restaurant specializes in contemporary Southwestern cuisine in a setting that is visually and atmospherically spectacular.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Scottsdale’s Javier Soto debuts at ABC15

Storytelling drives new ABC15 anchor Javier Soto. In his 18-year career in Arizona, the Emmy Award-winning journalist has covered the Jodi Arias murder trial, the Yarnell Hill wildfire, Senate Bill 1070 and the major protests that followed, the contempt-of-court cases against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the Phoenix serial shooter, and the death of Sen. John McCain.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Cheap Phoenix-Based Spaghetti Restaurant Now Open

Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner today.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. When it comes to feeding the masses quickly, there’s nothing like a great big heaping bowl of pasta. It’s affordable, effective, and perfect for any day of the week. However, sometimes time is short for even pasta. Whether work runs long or there’s not much time between activities, picking up a box of pasta and a jar of marinara isn’t always an option. That is why one of the newest restaurants to open here in Tucson is such a welcome one.
PHOENIX, AZ
sports360az.com

My nine years at KTAR

Tuesday, KTAR Radio celebrated its 100th birthday. Here’s my KTAR story. August 1993, Jude LaCava and I were standing on a football field at UCSD, watching the then Phoenix Cardinals and the then San Diego Chargers go through training camp workouts. I’d gotten to be friends with Jude through our work in our respective markets on the sports scene. Jude mentioned to me that he was leaving KTAR for a television position and that I should look into coming to Phoenix. At that moment I thought, hmmm…
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

FiiZ Drinks Opens Only Arizona Location

Just in time to cool you off this summer, FiiZ Drinks is now open in Downtown Mesa, marking its only Arizona location. FiiZ Drinks has outposts throughout Colorado, Utah, Nevada and beyond. A true soda lover’s dream come true, FiiZ Drinks offers nearly 60 soda flavors, add-ons, smoothies, creams, Italian...
MESA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Chill Out at These 6 Great Spots for Shave Ice

Not to be confused with commonplace snow cones made of ground-up ice, shave ice is infinitely finer, fluffier, and way more like the texture of real snow. Instead of the syrup just sinking to the bottom, these mountains of soft, layered ice keep the flavors suspended for sweetness in every bite. Some come with extra drizzles and dashes for added taste, texture, and zing.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

7 Arizona Dude Ranches

Deep orange and brilliant pink-hued sunsets. Saguaro cactuses standing guard. Rolling hills, running water and thundering hoofbeats. For many, when they imagine the Wild West, they’re actually picturing rugged cowboys atop horseback roaming the wide-open spaces of Arizona. Luckily, in 2022, the adventure, fun and romance of the western lifestyle is still very much alive and available to visitors at more than 15 Arizona dude ranches and guest ranches across the state. And don’t worry; no previous western experience is required! The trained cowboys and cowgirls teach guests everything.
ARIZONA STATE

