ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Summer starts Tuesday morning

By Scott Sincoff
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Springtime has come and passed as we move to the Summer season at last.

The warmest time of the year officially begins at 5:14 AM on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DrOFh_0gGMZSYo00

On the first day of summer Tuesday, we will see one of the longest days and shortest nights in the Northern Hemisphere – depending on your location.

In Clarksburg, W.Va, the sun will rise at 5:55 AM and will set at 8:51 PM Tuesday.

How does the Summer Solstice occur?

The Summer Solstice occurs every year between the 20th and 22nd day of June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dAqRi_0gGMZSYo00

It happens when the Earth is tilted toward the Sun on its axis at an angle of 23.5 degrees.

That tilt is what gives us our seasons here in the Northern Hemisphere.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Lanes on Route 279 closed for construction this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Drivers who use West Virginia Route 279, Jerry Dove Drive, should prepare for delays this week. The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways (DOH) Wednesday warned that it will be paving between mileposts 2.82 and 2.87 and repairing the bridge approaches on the Interstate 79 overpass leading to United […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ladies Night is happening this Thursday in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a chance for women in the area to take some time for themselves. The Wheeling Area Chamber Ladies Night is taking place this Thursday and you are welcome to attend. Director of Marketing Laurie Conway says it costs $25 for chamber members while the event is open to the public […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Sports
City
Clarksburg, WV
WBOY 12 News

Independence Day events in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With July 4th nearing, Independence Day weekend festivities are being announced. The holiday lands on a Monday this year. Plan for local, state and federal government-run buildings to be closed, as well as non-essential services like the United States Postal Service. Here’s a look at what’s going on in different counties […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Destination flights post big numbers, escalate parking woes at NCWV Airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The North Central West Virginia Airport has the ultimate catch-22 situation, and they are hoping the public can help out. With the introduction of the Myrtle Beach and Destin, Florida destination flights in recent weeks to the existing year-round flights to Orlando and Tampa/St. Petersburg by Allegiant Airlines, the airport is slammed with business. In fact, the airport with more than a week to go in June already had 4,371 passengers after a robust May that saw 3,988 passengers.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Eye experts provide guide for buying sunglasses

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Academy of Eye Physicians and Surgeons (WVAEPS), alongside the American Academy of Ophthalmology, wrote a guide to the best sunglasses to buy to protect your eyes this summer. The biggest takeaway? UV protection is the most important thing. The eye experts say to only buy sunglasses that are […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Summer Solstice#Sun#Nexstar Media Inc
WBOY 12 News

WV Black Bears debut Mothman jerseys

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — For more than 50 years, Mothman has been sighted many times throughout the state. Now, the folk legend arrived at the Monongalia County Ballpark. The West Virginia Black Bears baseball team wore new jerseys with a Mothman design Monday for West Virginia Day. Called ‘Mothman at the Mon,’ the specialty jerseys […]
WBOY 12 News

Ministry connects with community & Appalachian culture through front porch performances

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown ministry is connecting with the community through artists. Camp Ministry Center started a weekly performance series called “Front Porch Ministry”. The event showcases different music, authors, poets and artists every Wednesday for free. Each week will feature a different guest.  The event was started by the ministry to portray the Appalachian […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

21st annual ‘Hogs for Dogs’ raises money for humane society

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – On June 18, RG’s Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson teamed up with several north central West Virginia organizations to put on the 21st annual “Hogs for Dogs” fundraiser. The event brought motorcycle riders from across the area to Brickside Bar and Grille in Bridgeport on Saturday afternoon. Funds from the event went directly to […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

The history that built West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)–Our past is somewhat like building blocks for our future and West Virginia has quite the foundation built. The rolling mountains are filled with more than a century and a half of historic events that made the gold and blue beauty that we know and love.    Betsy Sweeny is the director of Heritage Programming […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU’s Armstrong Hall open again after fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Armstrong Hall on West Virginia University’s campus is open again after it was closed for several days following a fire on its roof. A spokesperson for WVU said that there is still some cleanup work to do on the building, but as of Tuesday, the building is open. The closure was […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Restaurant Road Trip: Papa Joe’s Famous Meats

MONONGAH, W.Va. (WBOY) – Driving through Farmington, people could recognize the iconic and giant Papa Joe’s Famous Meats sign, now, it has a new home. Papa Joe’s Famous Meats moved its sign to Monongah in Marion County and also re-established its restaurant there on June 20 as a takeout restaurant and deli. Papa Joe’s Famous […]
MONONGAH, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy