Oregon State

Forest collaboratives in Oregon that bring together various interests are working

By Mark Webb
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collaborative forest restoration known as the Big Mosquito Project improved the Malheur National Forest. (Mark Webb/Blue Mountain Forest Partners) In a recent opinion piece, Rob Klavins of Oregon Wild cites five different restoration projects as evidence that collaborative efforts across eastern Oregon are eroding environmental protections, decimating forests, and silencing...

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 6/22 – Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford, Medford Law Agencies Participate In Active Shooter Training

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford. Betsy Johnson, the Independent candidate for governor of Oregon, visited Medford on Monday. She connected with...
Counties in Oregon with the most pre-war homes

Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”. In some ways, that’s a good...
Business groups sue Oregon over new heat and smoke protections

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Some Oregon business groups are suing the state over its new rules designed to protect workers from extreme heat and wildfire smoke. Three groups - Oregon Manufacturers and Commerce, Associated Oregon Loggers Inc. and the Oregon Forest & Industries Council - filed an injunction earlier this month hoping to stop the state from enforcing the rules. They argue several provisions are too vague to be fairly enforced and that the state’s workplace safety agency overstepped its authority.
Oregon’s nursing board faces backlog of applications amid nursing shortage

Many nurses have burned out during the pandemic by working overtime. (Oregon Health & Science University) While most state employees took a day off to celebrate Juneteenth on Monday, managers at Oregon’s Nursing Board processed license applications. The board has a backlog of more than 2,000 applications. At the...
Stripe Rust Found In Idaho’s Magic Valley, Washington, Oregon

The University of Idaho confirmed late last week the detection of stripe rust in the southern portion of the state. The rust was found in breeding plots near Buhl. The breeding line was reportedly significantly infected, but isolated, meaning the infections were not widespread in the field. UI said most...
New Oregon smoke rule next week, heat rule in effect

SALEM, Ore. -- New state rules effective next week intend to minimize worker exposure to wildfire smoke in Oregon. Oregon Occupational Safety & Health Division (OSHA) adopted the rules last month to take effect July 1, 2022. OSHA says the rules involve "worker exposure to unhealthy and hazardous levels of...
Leader of Effort to Create new State out of Part of Oregon now Supporting Effort to Move Idaho/Oregon Border

OREGON - The most recent leader of Oregon’s "State of Jefferson" movement, Bob Chard, has endorsed the "Greater Idaho" movement. According to organizers with the Greater Idaho movement, which seeks to move the border and make a number of Oregon counties part of Idaho, Chard said that the effort might have a better chance of success than movements that attempt to create an entirely new state out of a part of Oregon.
Governor candidates make rare pitch to Eastern Oregon

None of the three major candidates for governor hail from Eastern Oregon, but they all took their best shot at connecting with the audience at the Eastern Oregon Economic Summit on Friday, June, 17, 2022, in Hermiston. The three former legislators running for Oregon’s top job – Republican Christine Drazan,...
Lawsuits Filed Over State’s New Rules For Workers During Extreme Heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Some Oregon business groups are suing over the state’s new job site rules mandating that employers take steps to protect workers from extreme heat and wildfire smoke. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the regulations adopted in May lay out steps employers must take when the temperature...
Social Media Photo Leads to Charges for Men Who Poached Trophy Elk

This photo was used to bust elk poachers in Oregon. ODFW. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) posted details about a case of social media detective work that resulted in the apprehension of three poachers who will pay $16,000 in fines for killing a large bull elk near Mosier, Oregon in 2021. The poachers also illegally killed a buck deer, which the department learned about during its investigation.
Bitterroot project is bait and switch

Although Montana saw less fire damage in 2020 than in recent years, fires in other Western states led to unhealthy air conditions in parts of the state. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) The American Forest Resource Council’s Tom Partin let the cat out of the bag in his June 5...
New Head of Oregon Dept. of Forestry Urban Forestry Program, June 20

Oregon Dept. of Forestry release – Salem, Ore.—Oregon is experiencing increasingly extreme fire seasons with devastating impacts. Keeping fires small is critical to protecting Oregonians, their communities and the state’s natural resources from wildfire and mitigating those impacts. The sooner a new fire is spotted, the faster resources can be sent out to fight it. Cameras are a vital detection tool that help response agencies keep watch over millions of acres of forestland, as well as rural and urban communities. As with all technology, detection cameras are evolving. As new functionality and systems continue to emerge, a new committee was created by the Governor’s Office earlier this year to create a coordinated statewide approach to ensure that camera systems operated by the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon Hazards Lab at University of Oregon (OHAZ@UO) are integrated, interoperable, and complementary. The Wildfire Detection Camera Interoperability Committee’s mission is to build relationships, increase wildfire detection camera interoperability and resilience, ensure cross jurisdictional/cross-governmental communications and cooperation, and identify and implement best practices across the all-risk emergency operations ecosystem. The array of ForestWatch cameras feed into multiple dedicated detection centers staffed by highly trained operators that have a proven track record of fire discovery. ALERTWildfire expands camera access to local first responders and provides situational awareness to the public. Joint planning is underway to further build out this network of cameras to complete a statewide infrastructure and to integrate the camera imagery of both platforms so that fire and emergency managers can have immediate situational awareness of fire events. Deployment of University of Oregon’s ALERTWildfire camera system, in conjunction with ODF’s ForestWatch system, will achieve a shared goal of reliable, transparent, and efficient monitoring and response for the sake of fire resiliency in Oregon. Committee members include: the Governor’s Office; Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF); Oregon Hazards Lab at University of Oregon (OHAZ@UO; Public Safety Agencies; Fire Agencies; Emergency Managers; United States Forest Service; Bureau of Land Management; Tribal Representation; Statewide Interoperability Coordinator. Senate Bill 762 (2021) funded an expansion of ODF’s ForestWatch camera system that currently covers ODF jurisdictions as well as neighboring federal partner and wildland-urban interface lands. OHAZ@UO operates the ALERTWildfire system in Oregon that currently covers additional federal, state, county, private, urban, wildland-urban interface and other jurisdictions.
Conservationists challenge logging plan; Federal agency plan would intensively log remaining spotted owl reserves

Oregon-based conservation organizations Cascadia Wildlands and Oregon Wild challenged the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Siuslaw Field Office’s plan to log public lands west of Eugene across seven watersheds. The agency’s “N126 Late Successional Reserve Landscape Plan Project” is one of the largest logging proposals on public lands in Oregon in decades. The targeted forests are home to at least three federal Endangered Species Act (ESA) listed species: northern spotted owl, marbled murrelet, and Oregon Coast coho salmon, along with the red tree vole, which is currently a candidate for ESA listing. The agency failed entirely to consider impacts to these species, amongst other errors.
