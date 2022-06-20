Slog AM: Texas GOP Lashes Out at Gays with Support from Verizon, Long-Lost Wicked Witch Located, and Why Are Seattle Streets so Deadly?
The Texas GOP has officially declared homosexuality an “abnormal lifestyle choice.” Delegates voted to approve particularly homophobic elements in the party platform this weekend, including an endorsement of abusive ex-gay therapy. None of it would have been possible without help from the Texas GOP’s major donors: Verizon, Anheuser Busch, AT&T, and...www.thestranger.com
Comments / 2