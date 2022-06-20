ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Slog AM: Texas GOP Lashes Out at Gays with Support from Verizon, Long-Lost Wicked Witch Located, and Why Are Seattle Streets so Deadly?

By Matt Baume
The Stranger
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas GOP has officially declared homosexuality an “abnormal lifestyle choice.” Delegates voted to approve particularly homophobic elements in the party platform this weekend, including an endorsement of abusive ex-gay therapy. None of it would have been possible without help from the Texas GOP’s major donors: Verizon, Anheuser Busch, AT&T, and...

www.thestranger.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Stranger

Slog PM: Inslee Snubs Biden's Gas Tax Holiday, Afghanistan Earthquake Kills at Least a Thousand, Florida Man Hits Gator with Pan

Get ready for a warm Pride weekend: According to KING 5, an "upper area of high pressure will build over the Pacific and Inland Northwest," which will cause warm "or even hot" temps in the next several days. Some are guessing Seattle might get into the 80s or 90s (!!!). I will take anything between drizzling misery and 100+ degree heat dome. All extremes are homophobic.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Mayor Raises Rainbow Flag for Pride, but Not Much Else

On June 1, Mayor Bruce Harrell raised a rainbow flag in front of City Hall to commemorate his first Pride month in office. He kept his remarks brief and general. Rather than speak to what he has done as Mayor to improve the lives of queer people in Seattle, he joked that he was born after the first institutionally recognized Pride week, which would make him at least 15 years younger than he actually is.
SEATTLE, WA
Washington Examiner

Biden lets in 1 million illegal border crossers. Maybe 2 million

BIDEN LETS IN 1 MILLION ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSERS. MAYBE 2 MILLION. Have you been following the court case Biden v. Texas? It's not in the headlines every day, but court filings in the case are giving us the best picture yet of what the Biden administration is doing on the U.S.-Mexico border. And the news is very, very bad.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anacortes, WA
Local
Texas Society
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Washington Society
State
Maryland State
State
Texas State
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Washington Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay#West Seattle#Sesame Street#Racism#Gop#At T#Apple In America#The Machinists Union
kolomkobir.com

Another election, another round of conspiracy-embracing candidates: Today So Far

Another election, and another round of conspiracy theory-embracing candidates have cropped up around Washington state. Local actors, writers teaching veterans to tell their stories. Inquest into police killing of Charleena Lyles begins. In 2013, actor Tom Skerritt called a friend, writer Shawn Wong, and told him a startling statistic —...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Slog PM: Election Workers Testify to Jan 6th Committee, JumpStart Tax Survives Appeal, and South Seattle Streets Still Disproportionately Dangerous

In today's episode of America's Next Top Insurrectionist: Election officials from battleground states testified to the January 6th committee. They described threats and intimidation they suffered as a result of Trump's public demagoguery. They also recounted suffering harassment both online and in person, including death threats and at least one incident involving an armed man taunting the family of the Republican Speaker of the House in Arizona after he refused to cooperate with Trump's fake electors scheme.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
realchangenews.org

Better voting systems can bring Washington a stronger democracy

Primary day for voters in our state is Aug. 2. We will be voting in newly redesigned legislative districts and Congressional districts, thanks to redistricting. Washington voters passed a constitutional amendment in 1983 that put redistricting into the hands of a five-member commission with two Republicans, two Democrats and a neutral chair chosen by those four. Sounds fair. But, it actually creates a design that is based on incumbent protection — both Democrats and Republicans — rather than a neutral redrawing of districts based on population growth and decline.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

A Photo-Finish for Seattle’s Social Housing Initiative

On Wednesday morning, House Our Neighbors! (HON) submitted just under 30,000 signatures supporting its petition to let voters decide on whether to establish a public corporation for social housing. That number may or may not be enough support for a proposal advocates say would create more decommodified housing in a city suffering from a housing affordability crisis.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Who Can Stave Off a Red Wave in Federal Way?

After State Representative Jesse Johnson declined to seek re-election to his post in the 30th Legislative District this year, Democratic concern over the possibility of losing his seat to a Republican increased from practically nonexistent to mild. Last month, two relatively high-profile Democrats eased those concerns a little by filing to run in the newly redrawn district, but a GOP candidate with some apparent institutional support has also emerged.
FEDERAL WAY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy