FTSE 250-listed investment firm IP Group has been investing in the area previously but has clearly “read the runes” and reshaped its existing investment strategy, thrown it in a pot, given it a stir and come out with a properly dedicated clean tech/climate venture fund. Kiko Ventures, an “evergreen” climate tech fund (because it’s coming from a listed entity, so it doesn’t have a 10-year timeline to return a fund like a normal VC) is launching today with a $450 million (£375 million) fund to invest in climate tech and “regenerative” technologies. It will invest at the seed and Series A/B stages or in the public capital markets.

ADVOCACY ・ 22 HOURS AGO