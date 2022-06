Rush released their first proper concept album on June 12, 2012 — although, at the time, they didn't know it would also be their final studio album. The Canadian trio was certainly no stranger to conceptual grandeur before Clockwork Angels, having produced lengthy, side-long suites such as "2112" and "Cygnus X-1 Book II: Hemispheres" on previous albums. And at the time of their new album's release, guitarist Alex Lifeson told this writer that "all our records are thematic — maybe not as overt as Clockwork Angels, but all our records have a connection and fluidity that runs through them."

