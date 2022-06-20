ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Citizen Ashe': Discussion guide

The CNN Film "Citizen Ashe" explores the enduring legacy of tennis great and humanitarian Arthur Ashe, tracing his personal evolution from sports legend to global activist. His own words, and those closest to him, reveal his quiet determination to "use what he had to do what he...

