Moon Pod’s rightfully hyped, grown-up beanbags are on sale right now

Even though most of us will never actually live in a "tiny home," there are some things we can learn from people who do. Those who follow the tiny home trend have to fit all of their belongings in very tight spaces. On the one hand, this practice forces the tiny homesters to have less stuff; at the same time, they have to be very resourceful with the space they do have. Every area of the home must have a storage component, so the people who construct them have come up with all kinds of innovative space-saving solutions that we can get inspiration from. Even if you don't live in a tiny home (and you probably don't) these 35 products can help you use your space more efficiently.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 HOURS AGO