Moon Pod’s dorm-friendly beanbags $100 off right now for Underscored readers

Amazon's secret outlet is a goldmine of deals: Our picks, up to 65% off
Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet, and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items. Browse through the massive hush-hush section for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido. Ready for some don't-miss deals on Crocs, Ninja, NutriBullet and more? These are our favorites:
I’m an Amazon super fan – my 10 must-buy items to organize your small kitchen for as little as $17
MAKING the most of a small kitchen is all about savvy storage. Amazon has a secret treasure trove of kitchen organization products, and the best items on the website sell for as little as $17. The experts at Food & Wine shared the great buys, which are part of Amazon's...
The Bissell Little Green Pro sucked up decades old carpet stains and we're in awe
The Bissell Little Green Pro carpet cleaner beat our crusty, dirty carpets. You can shop it right now on Amazon where it is in stock.
A $425 Stick Vacuum That Shoppers Call 'Better Than a Dyson' Has Been Slashed to Just $140 at Amazon
Even if you like the ease and versatility of a robot vacuum cleaner, there's nothing quite like the freedom of using a traditional stick vacuum. After all, a cordless vacuum gives you the luxury of traveling around the house — without being bogged down by a tangled cord. If...
Quick! Amazon's No. 1 bestselling zero-gravity lounger just dropped to $50 — save 45%
There's nothing I like doing better than...nothing. That's right: If I can manage to blow off my job, ignore the news feed, keep any significant others well and truly out of my sight and convince myself that all of those home-improvement projects don't really need to happen anytime soon, well, I'm happy as a clam. (Also happy-making: a plate of clams at the ready for my noshing pleasure.) However, slacking at this level requires a very special lounger, one that you can sink into without any worry of lower back pain or a sore butt. The key to that, in turn, is one that takes pesky gravity out of the picture. Whether you prefer your backyard repast merely recumbent, fully relaxed or damn near comatose, Best Choice's Folding Zero Gravity Outdoor Recliner will send you to heaven, and keep you there. And now, my fellow layabouts, this wonder is over 44% off at Amazon.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than a laptop, they’ve typically cost $500-$1,000. And in a time of record inflation, the idea of an iPad that costs less than $300 might be hard to believe. Well, believe it! As of this writing, Amazon is once again selling $299 iPads. Rarely, we’ve seen prices drop this low at both Walmart and Amazon, and it’s the lowest price for a new iPad that we’ve ever seen. The last time we saw this discount was during...
Costco Is Selling Reusable Silicone Bags That Look Just Like Stasher Pouches & They’re Perfect for Back-to-School
Click here to read the full article. Did you know that the average family in the United States uses 500 single-use disposable zip-top bags a year? Every time we pull one of those bags out of the box, we admittedly shudder knowing it will end up in a landfill somewhere. Rinsing and reusing the bag is possible, but the bags never seem to get quite clean enough, or end up breaking when we start scrubbing. Luckily, there’s an easier way, and it’s better for the environment too. We’re talking about silicone reusable storage bags. Though in the past options have...
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with These 'Super Soft' Bed Sheets — and They're Up to 53% Off After Prime Day
If you've noticed that your bed sheets are not exactly holding up these days, you're probably just in need of a new set. Start with the Mueller Ultratemp Bed Sheets Set, which is currently up to a whopping 53 percent off at Amazon thanks to a post-Prime Day deal. The...
11 best under-eye creams for dark circles, according to experts
If you’ve been plagued with dark circles under your eyes and have no idea what causes them, you’re not alone. We reached out to skin care experts to find the best eye cream for dark circles.
Don’t throw away tissue boxes – they make the best kitchen storage & your plastic bags will never get out of control
IT’S never good to let things go to waste. Whether it’s food, clothing, or household products, it’s best to make the most use out of what we already have. According to Readers' Digest, there are a few things that most of us throw out prematurely when we could really be using them for so much more.
Your couch is calling for a clean (and you must go)
When it comes to cleaning your house, you're got it down to a near-perfect science. You're tossing out bed pillows that are past their prime , keeping out dirt and debris with clean window screens, and making sure your pantry is operating at its organizational peak. But what about your...
I’m a laundry pro – how to remove pet hair from your washing machine & dryer with minimal effort
THE hardest part of owning a pet is also the softest part: their fur. Your cat or dog loves cuddling with you, and that's how their hair ends up stuck to your clothes and clogging your washing machine and dryer. If you forget to do a pass with the lint...
Shoppers Say They Use This 'Small and Mighty' Shark Cordless Vacuum Daily, and It's on Sale
"I can use the handheld for quick kitchen messes, use the stick vacuum for baseboards and corners, and vacuum the rug with one tool" Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Build your own modern yurt by following these instructions
Last fall, travel-loving couple Zach and Nicole packed in their nomadic lifestyle to carve out a homely space for themselves. In an effort to do things a bit differently (and to escape rising rent prices in the city) they designed a contemporary-style yurt that they built on an island just outside Portland. The unique accommodation is truly stunning, and has been inspiring others after images were shared online. The good news? The couple has created a website with a step-by-step guide on how to do the build yourself.
Multiple Roomba models are on sale at Best Buy today
Families who need help in keeping their floors spotless should check out Best Buy’s robot vacuum deals, which includes Roomba deals. The iRobot-owned brand has become synonymous with robot vacuums, and for good reason — its products provide powerful cleaning capabilities, supported by smart home functions that provide even more convenience for household members. These robot vacuums are also available across a wide range of prices, so no matter your budget, there’s a Roomba that will be perfect for your home.
How to Clean Your Coffee Maker in Just 30 Minutes
The average person has three cups of coffee a day, reports the National Coffee Association. That means you better know how to clean a coffee maker. Americans may like smudge-free, stainless steel appliances, but they don’t particularly like to clean the one that wakes them up in the morning. Think about it: You likely wash dishes, shower, and brush teeth either right before or after you use your coffee machine to make a cup of joe, so it makes sense that you don’t want to be bothered with even more soapy water. Before you dismiss regularly cleaning a coffee maker as unnecessary, know that your unwashed brew buddy can get pretty disgusting. An often cited study by NSF International found that half of these caffeine incubators contain yeast and mold because of its “warm and moist environment,” which can heighten the bitter taste of your brew at best and spur allergic reactions at worst. Alongside sponges, the study found that coffee makers are among the top 10 germiest places in a home.
Make Sure You Have These 12 Items In Your Carry-On Luggage
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the last weeks of summer linger, you might want to consider a last-minute...
