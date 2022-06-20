ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Steelers training camp: Safety

By Curt Popejoy
 2 days ago
The big news last week out of the Pittsburgh Steelers was the massive new contract All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick got. This locks one of the top safeties into the roster for the long term. Pittsburgh also got their other starting safety back after testing the waters of free agency. Let’s take a look at this talented group as training camp approaches.

Minkah Fitzpatrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkioc_0gGLx2s800
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best all-around safeties in the NFL. Fitzpatrick needs to get back to his 2020 form and create more splash plays.

Terrell Edmunds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwCOr_0gGLx2s800
Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

The team’s starting strong safety from last season. Edmunds played great football the second half of last season and just needs to hold off Damontae Kazee to start again this season.

Damontae Kazee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKx8B_0gGLx2s800
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kazee was signed to start at strong safety and should get a fair shot to beat out Terrell Edmunds.

Tre Norwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFaOA_0gGLx2s800
Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

Norwood is an excellent player who moves effortlessly between cornerback and safety.

Donovan Stiner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjcUV_0gGLx2s800
Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

Probably a longshot to make the final roster unless he makes a splash on special teams.

Karl Joseph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0brPAT_0gGLx2s800
Peter Read Miller/AP

Former first-round pick who should have a chance to compete for snaps in training camp

Miles Killebrew

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OK4u3_0gGLx2s800
Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

Solid backup and star on special teams. Should be safe for the final roster.

