ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archbald, PA

Man bikes across state for Alzheimer's awareness

FOX43.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARCHBALD, Pa. — It was a three-day trek that ended in Lackawanna County. Kevin Lockwood of Hamlin embarked on his 4th HammerALZ ride across the state to raise awareness...

www.fox43.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX43.com

DUI memorial makes stop in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Etched into the walls of the Pennsylvania Mobile DUI Memorial are the names of hundreds of Pennsylvanians killed by drunk or impaired drivers. "These are the lives that are forever changed by drivers in a split-second decision made under the influence of a mind-altering substance," said Luzerne County District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lackawanna announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols on the Independence Day holiday weekend. According to PSP, the aim of the checkpoints and patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. PSP says to […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Lackawanna State Park Pool closed for season

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The pool at Lackawanna State Park is closed for the 2022 season, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources page. Officials say they can't find enough lifeguards to keep swimmers safe and will continue to work on hiring lifeguards for next season.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Vision Home Builders owner Jeff McCreary surrenders to police

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Columbia county home builder under scrutiny from his customers surrendered to police on Tuesday. Jeff McCreary, the owner of the now-closed Vision Home Builders near Bloomsburg, faces felony charges in connection with one of his customers. Eyewitness News I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick has been looking into customer complaints for […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Archbald, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Hamlin, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Lackawanna County, PA
Society
County
Lackawanna County, PA
WBRE

Justice for Gabe: Family speaks out on sentencing day

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday after police say he killed a 7-year-old boy in a hit and run. 7-year-old Gabriel Bierly was killed by a hit-and-run driver in March of 2021 while riding his bike. Police charged Robert Ball in February for the crime. He […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Search efforts continue for missing Stroudsburg woman

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are continuing to investigate a missing woman in Monroe County. Police are continuing to search for missing 45-year-old Dana Smithers, who was last seen leaving a friend’s house on the night of May 28 and reported as missing on June 4. Smithers is described as […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Senior Health#Breaker Brewing Outpost#Wnep
WBRE

Raw 16mm Film: The West Side

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is continuing to show you digitally remastered video from 1972, featuring the images of tropical storm Agnes, 50 years later. Tuesday night we show you the West Side of the Wyoming valley. This is a report by former ‘WDAU reporter Derry Bird.’ ‘The cleanup continues today from the […]
KINGSTON, PA
Pocono Update

Everyone Is Polish As The Poconos Celebrates Polish Day This Weekend

Photo provided by Polish Living History, Inc. Step back in time and have your photo taken with a 10th-century Viking, a 17th-century Husar, or maybe even the King & Queen. Polish Living History, Inc. is holding its second annual Polish Day in the Poconos on Saturday, June 25, at the Signature Training Academy in Brodheadsville. There will be music, dancing, and a whole lot more. The celebration will showcase some of Poland's most defining historical moments from the 10-20th centuries, including the Slavic or Viking invasion, Polish Husaria, and World War II soldiers. The key features of the celebration will be a living history camp, music by DJ Joe, dancing, a beer garden, a pierogi eating contest, and live performances by Dorota & Aneta. However, the highlight of this year's event is a fighting knights tournament called the Husaria Cup Duel Tournament.
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Abandoned puppies found in parking lot in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Six puppies, believed to be less than one week old, were found inside a bag in a shopping cart at the Mount Pocono Walmart. "It is horrible because they could have suffocated in a plastic bag," said Wendy Edwards, the vet tech at the Animal Welfare Society of Monroe, also known as AWSOM, in Stroud Township.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to Lake Ariel Park

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — It's that time of the year when families all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania will make their way to amusement parks. And back in the day, one park in Wayne County welcomed visitors for all kinds of fun. Mike Stevens shows us what remains of...
LAKE ARIEL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
FOX43.com

Preserving Pennsylvania's coal mining history

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — They say you should walk a mile in someone else's shoes. Jane Welki from Dallas got a chance to do just that at Eckley's Miners Village on Sunday afternoon. And the footsteps she was following belonged to family. "My grandparents were breaker boys, worked in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Public opinion on menthol cigarette ban

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) wants to hear from the public about what it considers a game-changer for public health. The FDA is currently taking public comment on a plan to ban menthol cigarettes. 43-year-old Jahan Baxter has been smoking menthol cigarettes since he was 16. Eyewitness News asks, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Pothole patrol: Dangerous potholes nearly a foot deep

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Potholes so huge that they can swallow a vehicle. That’s what many people who shop at a Luzerne County mall say. Many have reached out to the I-Team to look into the problem because they say their concerns are falling on deaf ears. One of the potholes that dot the landscape […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lackawanna County School to hold grief counseling after student dies

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — North Pocono School District released a statement on Monday after a student from the school district was fatally shot over the weekend. In the statement, the school said “Sudden death is always difficult to process and can have a profound effect on adolescents.” In light of the current events, […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
berkscountyliving.com

The Face of Oral Surgery

When it comes to restoring the health of your smile, no practice in the area matches the experience, training and expertise of the surgeons at Berks Oral Surgery + Dental Implant Center. The group was founded in 1975 by Dr. James Ciabattoni to provide full-scope oral and maxillofacial surgery. After nearly 50 years, the practice has grown to seven surgeons across four offices in Wyomissing, Exeter, Hamburg and Ephrata. The experienced team is the area’s experts in face, mouth and jaw surgery, and they are committed to providing the highest level of surgical care in a safe, caring and friendly environment.
WYOMISSING, PA
Newswatch 16

Gas leak prompts evacuation of day care

MOOSIC, Pa. — A reported gas leak caused the evacuation of a day care center in Lackawanna County. It happened around 9 a.m. at A Bright Future Learning Center on Birney Avenue in Moosic. The kids were taken to a nearby fire station for about an hour while the...
MOOSIC, PA
Times News

Tree down in West Penn

Dairy Road in West Penn township was closed to traffic this morning when a tree fell across the roadway and on a small trailer. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the 900 block just west of the intersection with Strauss Valley Road. West Penn road crews removed the tree with chain saws.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Water woes spark soap sales in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Lake Commerce started off as a joke from the Dickson City Police Department. It was only a matter of time before the joke took on a life of its own. That's where Buff City Soaps came up with the idea to name a soap after the fictional body of water.
DICKSON CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy