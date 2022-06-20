The best Fujifilm XF 150-600mm deals in 06 2022: prices and stock updates

If you're looking for the best Fujifilm XF 150-600mm deals, you've come to the right place. Since its launch, the Fujifilm XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR has been most talked about and south-after lens Fuji fans have been dreaming of, and it offers outstanding photo and video capabilities.

• Hands on: Fujifilm XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR review

The Fujifilm XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 covers focal lengths ranging from the telephoto 150mm to the super-telephoto 600mm, which is an equivalent to 229mm–914mm in the 35mm format terms! The range makes this a great choice for shooting birds and other wildlife - but also gives you the supertelephoto reach for shooting sports such as baseball and motor racing.

This new lens joins the extensive line-up of interchangeable XF lenses designed for the new Fujifilm X-H2S and well as other X Series APS-C mirrorless cameras, which are renowned for their compact and lightweight design.

(Image credit: Lauren Scott)

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Lightweight design that's also light on the pocket for a super telephoto

Focal Length: 26.1MP 23.5mm x 15.6mm (APS-C) X-Trans CMOS 5 HS | Max. aperture: f/5.6 | Lens mount: Fujifilm X-mount | Lens configuration: 24 lens elements in 17 groups, including three ED elements and four Super ED elements | Size: 3.9 x 12.4" / 99 x 314.5 mm | Weight (lens only): 1,605g / 3.5 Ib

Amazing range on APS-C sensor 5-stop image stabilization mechanism Lightweight design Fast autofocus Slow maximum aperture Long barrel dimensions

This is a lens that has opened up the playing field when it comes to the X-mount. The professional (or advanced amateur) photographers that Fujifilm is aiming the Fujinon XF150-600mmF5.6-8 R LM OIS WR at don't just want a long lens – they want an easy to carry, affordable and fast focusing long lens. On the whole, the performance is all of these things, and great for the price point.

The lens is designed to excel at distance, getting you closer to subjects that are small, speedy or downright elusive. It is a fantastic super telephoto for the X-mount – although if we were dreaming up a specs list we'd have liked it to be faster – and if anything, it proves Fujifilm's dedication to new audiences in wildlife and sports photography.

Read more:

Hands on: Fujifilm X-H2S review

Best Fujifilm cameras

Hands on: Fujifilm XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8

Best Fujifilm lenses