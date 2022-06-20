ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

5 ways to get more money when you trade in your camera gear – according to an expert

By Hannah Rooke
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago

So you’ve decided it’s time to upgrade your camera kit and instead of faffing around taking photos of it to sell on eBay, Gumtree or Facebook Marketplace, you want to trade it in. Some people think you get less money but after paying things like seller fees, but often there isn’t much in it.

There are lots of shops that offer trade-in services such as Wex and London Camera exchange in the UK or Adorama and B&H in the US. MPB operates a trade-in service throughout the US, Europe and Asia and rather conveniently will pick up your equipment for you.

• Read more: Best professional cameras

To find out how much you might be able to get for your camera gear, you can usually get a quote prior to handing the items over. It’s important to be honest about the condition of your equipment as no one wants to get less money than expected. That being said there are a few things you can do to ensure you get the maximum money for your old kit.

Make sure it is clean

This sounds like a simple one, but I worked in a camera shop and you wouldn’t believe the state of some of the cameras that were dropped into us. Some were covered in sticky residue, decades worth of dust and one even had mud stuck in the HDMI and mic inputs. Cleaning your camera goes a long way. Not only does it look a lot nicer but it indicated that it has been well looked after.

Hand it in with the box

It’s a good idea to hold onto the box of any camera equipment you buy so that when you come to sell it you can do so with the box and all the manuals it comes with. For the person who ends up buying it, it makes them feel like they’re buying something new and from experience, you will get more money. Don't worry if you binned the box though, it's likely the difference won't be earth shattering.

Clean the sensor

As well as making sure the exterior of the camera is sparkling, it’s definitely worth giving the sensor a clean too. It might be enough to just blow away the dust with a dust air blower but if you have some stubborn sticky marks it’s best to use some sensor cleaning fluid and a sensor swab. You can buy kits online to do this yourself or you can take it to a professional.

• Read our guide to cleaning a camera sensor

Check the shutter count

Even though there is nothing you can do to change the shutter count on your camera (except replace it), knowing what it is means you won’t get any nasty shocks when the trade-in retailer comes back to you with a lower price than expected. As a rule of thumb, shutters have a life expectancy of around 250,000 shots. The less you have, the more money you can get for your camera and if the shutter count is around the 250,000 mark or higher, expect significantly less for your kit.

Don't give away accessories you could sell

Most camera batteries these days are pretty expensive. A Canon LP-E6N battery for the Canon EOS R6 or Canon EOS R5 will set you back an eye-watering £114 to buy brand new. Even if you’re switching camera systems and have no use for it anymore, unless you’re feeling super generous, don't include it with your kit. Most resellers won’t give you any extra for it and you could sell it on eBay or Gumtree. You might not get much for it but you’ll certainly get more for it than giving it away for free.

Read more:

Best mirrorless cameras
Best DSLR cameras
Best Nikon cameras
Best Canon cameras
Best Sony cameras

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best Cheap Home Security Cameras for 2022

Home security is nowhere near as expensive as it used to be. Sure, some security cameras still cost over $100, but there are also plenty of cheap home security cameras on the market from trusted companies like Wyze and Amazon Blink that will help keep your home well protected. These...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

The best early Prime Day deals under $100: Save big now

If you can't wait until Prime Day to buy that item you've been eyeing, you're in luck: Amazon has plenty of early Prime Day deals available right now. And, if you're on a budget, you'll be happy to know there are plenty of deals available that are under $100. We've...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Day date announced for 2022 - and these early deals are live soon

Amazon has finally announced the dates for Prime Day - the yearly two-day sales bonanza held by the retailer. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, the retailer divulged in a press release this morning. You don't have to wait until next month for some bargains, though, as a small selection of early Prime Day deals will start from June 21. These include up to 55% off select Amazon devices, up to 50% off its Fire TV range, and more offers from big-name brands including Shark, Samsung, and Bosch. Many of Amazon's additional subscription services – including Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited and Audible – will also be free to use for new subscribers for up to four months.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dslr Cameras#Canon Cameras#Europe#Facebook Marketplace#London Camera Exchange#Adorama And B H#Mpb
The Hollywood Reporter

Not All of the Best Deals Will Be On Amazon Prime Day — These Online Sales Are Here to Compete

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Day on July 12 and 13, many retailers are piggy-backing off the epic two-day shopping event and offering their own deals to compete with the e-commerce giant. Amazon Prime membership costs $15 per month or $139 annually, and only members can access the online marketplace’s exclusive deals during retail therapy bonanza.More from The Hollywood ReporterTarget Is Taking on Amazon Prime Day -- Here Are the Best Deals to Expect...
INTERNET
Travel + Leisure

This Popular Carry-on Fits a 'Week's Worth of Clothes and Shoes' — and It's 53% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Whether you're headed out on a weekend getaway or prefer to pack light for every trip, a good carry-on suitcase will take you far. There's no shortage of luggage on the market, especially on Amazon, but it's not always easy to find a good deal. Luckily, shoppers have found one suitcase that's compact, durable, and affordable, coming in at just $57 while it's on sale for up to 53 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
SHOPPING
Travel + Leisure

Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2022 — Plus the Best Early Deals You Can Shop Today

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Online shoppers, rejoice! Amazon Prime Day 2022 is on the horizon. New information regarding the annual 48-hour flash sale has been released following the success of the retailer's Memorial Day deals. And, from the sounds of it, this year's sale is going to be epic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
Science Focus

The best energy saving smart home gadgets to save money

With the ongoing cost of living crisis in mind, we have rounded up some of our favourite smart home products designed to help lower your energy bills. The cost of living crisis has forced us to think more carefully about how we heat and cool our homes, charge our electric cars, and use domestic appliances. And, while spending money on new smart home products won’t be the right move for everyone right now, we hope readers will benefit from the energy-saving credentials of the products we’ve rounded up here.
ELECTRONICS
People

A 'Powerful' Robot Vacuum That Amazon Shoppers Prefer to Roombas Is on Sale Thanks to an Early Prime Day Deal

It's no secret that one of the easiest ways to maintain clean floors is by offloading the time-consuming task to a robot vacuum. If you've been holding off investing in the handy gadget due to high price tags, we suggest heading to Amazon. The retailer dropped an early Prime Day deal on the Eufy 30C Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner — and it's even cheaper than the last time we saw it on sale.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

The Best Apple AirTag Deals on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day: Save on Holders and Accessories

If you're traveling this summer, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to keychains, purses, backpacks and more. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How much does it cost to install security cameras?

Home security systems can come with several kinds of costs — even for something as simple as a security cam. There’s the initial cost of purchasing the product, i.e. the price tag when you’re putting it in the cart. There is often a subscription that you may or may not need to pay for cloud video storage (or an extra SD card if you are going with local storage). And there’s the potential cost of installation, which can be a separate fee itself.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy