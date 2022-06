The Quarry was nearly exclusive to Google Stadia, the tech giant's cloud gaming service. Although Google had high aspirations for the service, it didn't succeed at the level it wanted it to. Within just a couple of years of launching, Google pulled back pretty hard on the foundations of Stadia, killing off first-party support and exclusive games. The service still exists and allows players to stream games, as publishers are still adding games to Google Stadia. A lot of the titles that are currently being added to the library are indies or older games, but Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is expected to release on Google Stadia when it launches later this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO